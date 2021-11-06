Sherman completes comeback over West Mesquite with big plays late

When the second half started, Sherman felt one big play would be the difference if it were to ends its season with a victory.

As the fourth quarter began, the Bearcats saw they were wrong – it was going to take a handful of momentum-changing snaps for them to pull off a comeback.

And at each turn during the final five possessions, Sherman produced the play it needed on either side of the ball and was able to earn a 26-22 victory over West Mesquite in the District 7-5A (I) finale at Bearcat Stadium.

“A lot of good stuff absolutely. Our kids all year long have worked hard,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “We told the kids at half-time everything was self-inflicted. There’s wasn’t any panic.”

Two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, including the go ahead score on Kane Bowen’s five-yard run with just over five minutes left, paired with a fourth-down stop just outside the red zone on the ensuing series, were enough snap the Cats’ month-long losing streak.

Phoenix Grant completed 18-of-26 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown with an interception and also ran 23 times for 93 yards and two TDs, Vontrelle Sanders totaled 101 yards and a score on five receptions and Aries Jones chipped in five catches for 78 yards for Sherman (4-6, 2-4).

Craig Dale connected on 13-of-19 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown, T.J. Turner finished with seven catches for 176 yards and a TD while Donovan Hawthorne and Elijah Dancy added rushing touchdowns for West Mesquite (2-8, 0-6), which lost its last seven games.

The rally started after the Wranglers went up 22-14 on Dale’s bomb to Turner down the left sideline for a 70-yard touchdown with 25 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The Bearcats answered on the ensuing possession. Jones’ 27-yard catch put Sherman across midfield and after a pair of first downs and a face-mask penalty, Grant went around the right end and scored on a four-yard run with a dive at the pylon.

A two-point conversion to tie the game failed and West Mesquite still led with 10 minutes left.

But the Wranglers’ next series went three-and-out and only took a minute off the clock. Connor Clark knocked away a deep pass to Turner along the left sideline on third down.

Sherman then covered 66 yards in 10 plays, converting a pair of third downs and getting inside the five on J.D. Parker’s 28-yard reception. Two plays later Bowen ran straight ahead and the Bearcat line pushed the pile into the end zone for the four-point lead with 5:17 remaining after the two-point conversion failed.

West Mesquite was quickly in business and almost scored – Clark saved a 57-yard touchdown run by Gabriel Corona when he grabbed Corona’s hand-warming pouch hanging off his backside as he was about to break into the open field.

Instead the Wranglers were at the Sherman 30. Two runs picked up nine yards before Dale was stopped for no gain on a keeper. West Mesquite went for it and Rodrick Malcolm, on his lone carry, was smothered for a two-yard loss with 2:27 left.

“Our defensive line, Tito Chavez and Chaz Brown, they blew that play up,” Cain said. “There was nowhere for him to go.”

It was the second time in the second half Sherman stopped a fourth-and-short run.

Grant was able to grind his way to a two-yard gain on third-and-one for Sherman to run out the clock.

West Mesquite took a 15-14 lead into the locker room on a touchdown in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Dancy finished off an 80-yard drive that saw the Wranglers overcome a second-and-18 at their 24 after Dale, who connected on all 10 passes in the first half for 126 yards, threw a backwards pass out of bounds that lost eight yards.

His 11-yard keeper, combined with a face mask penalty on the next snap, put West Mesquite at midfield.

Turner got loose for a 43-yard gain along the left sideline and two plays later the Wranglers were up by a point following Darcy’s five-yard TD to the left side.

The possession started when West Mesquite forced a turnover on downs just outside the red zone. Sanders picked up 44 yards on a catch-and-run to the Wranglers 30 and Bowen had an eight-yard run on first down.

But an incompletion and a pair of Grant keepers went nowhere and led to a change of possession with 5:10 left in the half.

“Probably should have kicked the field goal,” Cain said. “They stop us, go score and it’s a ballgame.”

The Wranglers had cut into Sherman’s early 14-0 lead when it used a jumbo package involving a direct snap to Donovan Hawthorne, who is normally a starting offensive lineman, and he not only picked up the two yards needed on the fourth-down run but was able to get seven for a TD run with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter. Kasen McCoy caught Dale’s conversion pass in the right side of the end zone.

“Give them credit,” Cain said. “They were able to capitalize on our mistakes.”

The Bearcats had a quick lead after scoring on their first two possessions. Sherman started with the ball and covered 72 yards in nine plays with the last three being swing passes to Sanders on the right side. The last covered 19 yards to reach the end zone for a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the contest.

Sherman’s second drive started at its 40. Jones had a 22-yard reception on third-and-19 to keep the series going, a pass interference in the end zone put the ball at the two-yard line and Grant scored two plays later on a four-yard keeper through the left side for a 14-0 margin with 1:57 to go in the first quarter.