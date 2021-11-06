Girls Basketball Roundup — Sherman, Denison start with losses

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Shamiah Johnson scored 20 points for Sherman but Melissa earned the 45-38 victory over the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Sherman (1-1) will host Frisco Heritage at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats started their season with a 52-42 loss against Flower Mound Marcus. Destiny Briscoe scored 20 points and Brooklyn Fielder added seven points for Sherman.

Van Alstyne 71, Denison 42

In Van Alstyne, Lanie Tharpe scored 19 points as the Lady Panthers opened the season with a victory against Denison.

Presley McDonald added 12 points, Bailey Henderson chipped in 10 points and Ryleigh Miller and Kaelyn Miller each finished with nine points for Van Alstyne, which is off until hosting Dodd City on Saturday.

Ari Washington scored 11 points, Kaelie Massenburg added nine points and Jada Mathews and Stevana Love chipped in six points apiece for Denison, which plays at Naaman Forest on Tuesday night.

Gunter 75, Krum 29

In Krum, Alyssa Tarpley scored 23 points as the Lady Tigers opened the season with a victory against Krum.

Blakely Esnard added 18 points, Ryli Bracewell chipped in nine points and Rhyan Pogue totaled five points for Gunter, which plays at Argyle on Tuesday night.

Baylee Button had 14 points to lead Krum.

Bells 47, Paris 40

In Bells, Bailee Dorris had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Panthers opened the season with a victory against Paris.

Olivia Pedigo added 10 points and eight rebounds while Hannah Bondarenko finished with 11 points and four steals for Bells, which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday night.