Football Roundup — Gunter stretches district win streak to 40 games

SADLER — Cole Lemons had 103 yards and two touchdowns on three catches as Gunter finished off a perfect regular season for the fourth time in six years with a 49-7 victory over fifth-place S&S in the District 8-3A (II) finale.

The Tigers (10-0, 6-0), who have won 40 consecutive district games, will open the playoffs against Scurry-Rosser at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium.

Hudson Graham completed 8-of-11 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, Ethan Sloan had four receptions for 47 yards and a score and threw a 72-yard TD pass, Ivy Hellman caught a 25-yard touchdown pass, Saul Rodriguez ran four times for 47 yards and TD and Brayden Hinton and Ashton Bennett also scored on the ground for Gunter.

Kota Richardson threw a touchdown pass to Coulten Courville for S&S (2-8, 2-4).

Leonard 44, Whitewright 13

In Whitewright, Colby Jones ran 17 times for 74 yards and had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown during fourth-place Whitewright’s loss against third-place Leonard in the District 8-3A (II) finale.

The loss sent Whitewright (4-6, 3-3) into the playoffs as the fourth seed and it will face Palmer at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Community in a bi-district match-up.

Kayden Carraway completed 7-of-14 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, Maverick Sartain had two receptions for 96 yards and a score and Xy’rion Daniels caught three passes for 46 yards for Whitewright.

Leonard (7-2, 4-2) earned the third seed and will open the postseason against Edgewood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Sulphur Springs.

District 4-4A (II)

Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10

In Aubrey, Gavin Montgomery ran 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and was 8-of-15 passing for 51 yards during third-place Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Aubrey in the district finale.

The loss sent Van Alstyne (7-3, 2-2) into the playoffs as the third seed and it will face Iowa Park at 7 p.m. on Friday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail in a bi-district matchup.

Diego Hernandez kicked a 21-yard field goal, Jaden Mahan ran eight times for 53 yards while Gavin Bybee caught four passes for 23 yards for the Panthers.

Braylon Colgrove had 21 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns as Aubrey (9-1, 3-1) earned the second seed for the postseason.

District 5-3A (I)

Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20

In Winnsboro, Major McBride had 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns as second-place Pottsboro ended district play with a loss against fifth-place Winnsboro.

Jett Carroll completed 9-of-17 passes for 117 yards and also ran for a score, Reid Thompson finished with five catches for 131 yards and Jake Kubik caught five passes for 52 yards for the Cardinals (5-4, 5-2), who will face Tatum in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday at Emory Rains. Pottsboro ended up tied with Mineola as the district runner-up but had already clinched the second seed.

Kyler Finney ran for 119 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries for Winnsboro (6-4, 5-3), which tied Bonham for fourth place but was eliminated from making the postseason on the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Warriors.

Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6

In Mount Vernon, Antone Rattler had a rushing touchdown during Howe’s loss against district champion Mount Vernon to end the season.

Howe (0-10, 0-7) had a second straight winless season and will carry a 22-game losing streak into next season.

Jaden Horton returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown while Makenzie McGill and Quence McGill each scored twice for Mount Vernon (10-0, 7-0), which scored all its points in the first half.

District 5-2A (I)

Alvord 48, Tioga 15

In Alvord, Logan Westbrook and Johnny Dorpinghaus had touchdown runs during third-place Tioga’s loss against co-district champion Alvord to end the regular season.

The defeat sent Tioga (5-5, 3-2) into the playoffs as the third seed and the Bulldogs will face Celeste at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Princeton in a bi-district match-up.

Alvord (7-3, 4-1) tied Lindsay atop the district standings and got the second seed. Had Tioga come away with the win, it would have garnered a share of the district title and the second seed as both Tioga and Alvord were on the wrong end of a head-to-head tie-breaker with Lindsay.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Irving Faustina 60, Texoma Christian 13

In Irving, Hayden Turner had 15 carries for 102 yards, threw a TD pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Eagles ended their season with a loss against second-place Irving Faustina in TAPPS Division III District 2 six-man action.

Chris Barnett totaled two catches for 14 yards and a score while Clay Whitson also finished with two receptions for 14 yards for Texoma Christian (1-9, 1-4).

Irving Faustina enters the playoffs with a 9-1 record and 4-1 mark in district action.