Collinsville ends season with victory over Tom Bean

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Although the Collinsville Pirates were not playoff bound, they capped off their season in a big way with a 62-0 victory over the Tom Bean Tomcats in the District 5-2A (I) finale.

Logan Jenkins went 15-of-21 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Nathen Bocanegra, who had five catches for 126 yards. Carter Scott had 45 yards and a TD on three receptions and ran twice for 40 yards and two touchdowns, Rylan Newman finished with 127 yards and a TD on six carries and Parker Wells had four carries for 23 yards and a score for Collinsville (4-6, 2-3), which finished tied with Trenton for fourth place but lost the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Tigers for the final playoff spot.

Gage Moore had a reception for 16 yards and Justin Baque added a catch for eight yards for Tom Bean (0-9, 0-5), which was playing its first true home game of the season after delayed renovations forced them to neutral sites before facing the Pirates.

The Tomcats went winless for the first time since 2006 and were shut out five times this year – the most by the program since five during the 1984 season.

Collinsville held Tom Bean to 24 yards passing and to negative-21 yards on 14 carries.

Meanwhile the Pirates were piling out more than 500 yards on the way to its biggest victory since a 74-6 win over Blue Ridge in 2013.

Collinsville needed just two plays to get on the scoreboard when Jenkins connected with Bocanegra for a 76-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the game.

After Tom Bean punted, the Pirates got a 34-yard run from Colin Barnes, who finished with five carries for 87 yards, and then Bocanegra caught a 20-yard TD pass.

Jonathan Montanez returned a Tomcat punt 51 yards to the Tom Bean nine and Scott scored from there for a 21-0 advantage after less than five minutes of action.

Newman extended the margin to 28-0 when he raced for a 56-yard touchdown in the middle of the second quarter and right before the first half ended Scott caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins.

After forcing another punt to open the second half, Collinsville had another quick scoring drive — four plays — as Wells had a three-yard touchdown.

Trevor O'Neal followed with a six-yard TD run and Collinsville held a 49-0 lead with four and a half minutes to go in the third.

The Pirates notched a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter — Scott had a 31-yard run and Montanez found the end zone on a six-yard run with 4:46 remaining — and finished off the shutout to close out the season for both squads.