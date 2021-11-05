Whitesboro boys win 3A state cross-country title

Herald Democrat

ROUND ROCK — The Whitesboro boys cross-country team won the first team state championship in school history with a dominating performance at the Class 3A state meet at Old Settlers Park.

Whitesboro, which took the bronze last season, had four finishers in the top 25 and took the crown with 62 points, well ahead of runner-up Eustace, who had 91 points, and Lytle, who placed third with 119 points.

Junior Taylor Gonzales led the Bearcats with a sixth-place finish in a time of 16:22.7 and was just two seconds from fourth.

Senior Jackson Hake was 17th with a time of 16:45.2, senior Osvaldo Melchor placed 23rd in 16:52.8, junior Deacon Carey was 25th in 16:54.7, senior Jesus Flores was 42nd in 17:19.2, senior Adrian Landeros was 69th with a time of 17:48 and senior Clayton Knight was 146th in 20:17.

Poth’s Wyatt Hoover won the individual title over Tornillo’s Angel Torres in a tie-breaker at 15:57.4.

On the girls side, Whitesboro finished fifth in the team standings for the second time in three years.

The Lady Bearcats totaled 190 points, just one point ahead of Canadian. Holliday won the team title with 39 points.

Sophomore Rory Hake led Whitesboro with a time of 12:20.1 to finish 20th.

Junior Zalenka Brannan was 33rd in 12:38.4, sophomore Haley Phelps placed 36th in a time of 12:40.6, junior Karley Randall finished 86th in 13:21.4, sophomore Ciara Waterman was 137th in 14:26.2, junior Madison Luton was 146th in 15:00.8 and senior Skyler Brannan was right behind in 15:29.3.

Gunter senior Sarah Denton placed 15th with a time of 12:14.9 for her best finish in four appearances at state.

Whitewright senior Maylee Patterson was 67th with a time of 13:02.4.

Holliday’s Hannah Spears won the individual title in 11:34.9.