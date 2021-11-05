Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean, Tioga win to set up third-round clash

Herald Democrat

KAUFMAN — Emma Lowing put down 10 kills as Tom Bean swept Axtell, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18, in a Class 2A Region II area round match.

Tom Bean (32-4) will take on district rival Tioga in the region quarterfinals next week.

Jessie Ball added nine kills and three blocks, Laramie Worley finished with eight kills and 11 digs, Kailey Vick and Hannah Kelly each chipped in six kills, Raylynn Adams totaled 28 assists, six digs and four kills and Taylor Brown collected 12 digs for the Lady Tomcats, who are in the third round for the second straight season.

Tioga 3, Wortham 1

In Grand Prairie, the Lady Bulldogs earned a 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 victory against Wortham in a Class 2A Region II area round match at Grand Prairie High School.

Tioga (16-19) will face district rival Tom Bean in the region quarterfinals next week. The Lady Bulldogs are in the third round for the first time since 2017.

Wortham finishes the season at 16-16.

Collinsville 3, Frost 2

In Forney, the Lady Pirates outlasted Frost, 25-13, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15, in a Class 3A Region II area round match.

Collinsville (21-17) will face Bremond in the region quarterfinals next week.

The Lady Pirates advanced to the third round for the fourth consecutive season.

It is the second straight playoffs that Collinsville eliminated Frost (26-8).

Class 3A Region II

Gunter 3, Paradise 0

In Denton, Miranda Putnicki and Rayanna Mauldin each had nine kills as Gunter swept Paradise, 25-5, 25-18, 25-9, in a Class 3A Region II area round match at Denton High School.

The Lady Tigers (33-7) will face Callisburg in the region quarterfinals next week.

Hanna Rubis added 7 kills, Shae Pruiett totaled 18 assists, six digs and a pair of kills, Adi Henry handed out 16 assists to go with four digs and Briley Singleton collected 10 digs and put down four aces for Gunter, which is in the third round for the fifth straight year.

Paradise finishes the season at 32-9.

Grandview 3, Pottsboro 1

In Colleyville, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 25-20, 19-25, 16-25, 20-25 loss against Grandview in a Class 3A Region II area round match at Colleyville Heritage.

Pottsboro (26-12) was trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2015, which was also the last time the program had earned a playoff win before this week.

Grandview (32-10) will face Boyd in the region quarterfinals next week.