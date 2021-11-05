Southeastern volleyball stumbles against No. 23 Oklahoma Baptist

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball team was unable to notch an upset as No. 23 Oklahoma Baptist earned a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 win over the Storm in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Madison Martinez led the way with eight kills for Southeastern (7-17, 4-10) while Ruthie Forson totaled 26 assists and six kills, Caroline Griffith added six kills and Mya Afflerbach finished with five kills and a pair of blocks.

Grace Shehadeh posted 17 digs while Micah Stiggers and McKenzie Turkoly each added seven digs for the Storm, who host Northwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday.