Denison celebrates seniors in style with blowout win over Princeton

For a team with so many upperclassmen, Senior Night had a chance to produce so many good moments. There were Yellow Jackets who could claim only playing in a handful of games on the Munson Stadium turf, others had numbers into double digits. But the one thing they had in common was that this was going to be the last.

And so it was no surprise that Jadarian Price put on another show. That Caleb Heavner reached another career passing milestone. That Dylan DeHorney continued his rise up the program’s single-season receiving chart. That the shutout in Denison’s 43-0 victory over Princeton in the District 7-5A (II) finale came from thunderous hits by William Wallis, sacks from Jakalen Fields and Xzavier Washington and interceptions by Jalik Lewis and Lane Tharp.

It was the final touchdown scored barely into the fourth quarter which sent the Denison sideline into a frenzy as Treon Butler, with just eight carries on the season, went untouched into the end zone from a yard out.

“It’s a really, really good feeling to get all the kids not just some plays but meaningful minutes,” Jackets head coach Brent Whitson said. “You could tell the way the kids celebrated. Senior Night, there’s going to be emotions. They can be like sugar and burn out real quick. You have to be able to handle what happens after that and they went to work.”

Denison (7-3, 5-3), which was already locked into the fourth seed, will open the playoffs at District 8-5A (II) champ Ennis next Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a bi-district match-up.

“Very proud of the effort and it gave us exactly what we needed: confidence and momentum,” Whitson said.

Princeton (4-6, 2-6) ended its season with more wins than last year but the finish was the same — a shutout loss to the Jackets, who outscored the Panthers 98-0 over the past two meetings. The last time Denison shut out the same opponent in consecutive years was Wichita Falls Rider in 1996-97 and against the same district opponent was last done against Wichita Falls Hirschi in 1995-96.

The Jackets allowed just 157 yards that included giving up just four yards on 28 carries. It was the best effort against the run since holding Dallas Conrad to zero yards during the 2009 playoffs. Princeton managed only 93 yards at the break and in the second half its six drives were four three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs in a Denison’s bounce-back effort after allowing 690 yards and 49 points to district co-champion Frisco Liberty.

“I think they had that burden,” Whitson said. “And so did the guys who went out there the last seven, eight minutes with the mandate to not let them score.”

By that point Denison was cruising and scored twice in the second half — Jack Aleman had a 22-yard TD run with 7:22 left in the third and Butler ended the scoring on the first snap of the fourth quarter.

Price had 12 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go with a TD catch while Heavner completed 11-of-19 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including one to DeHorney, and Aleman ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Isaiah Sadler was 18-of-30 passing for 154 with two interceptions and Elijah Penny totaled three catches for 34 yards for Princeton.

The Yellow Jackets scored on four straight drives starting in the middle of the first quarter to build a 29-0 half-time advantage and needed just 17 plays to produce those touchdowns.

Price, who went past 1,500 yards on the season and needs 114 to become the third Yellow Jacket with 5,000 career rushing yards, started it with a 45-yard scoring run — the 50th rushing TD of his career — where he made a cut to gain the right sideline in the middle of the first quarter.

The next two Jacket possessions started after interceptions. Princeton was driving and had first-and-goal at the five when Tharp picked off a throw to the left side with Sadler under duress.

Denison went 87 yards in nine plays, capped by DeHorney’s 13-yard catch in the back of the end zone as Heavner rolled right and threw across his body for the TD. The completion pushed him over 4,000 career passing yards. Jaren Hendricks had a 27-yard catch-and-run to set up a first-and-goal situation.

Lewis then came down with an interception as Sadler went deep over the middle and after the 34-yard return the Jackets started at the Princeton 26.

Three plays combined to lose yards but Price took a screen pass 29 yards for the score, getting a block downfield on the left side from Trey Rhodes for a 22-0 lead with 9:23 to go in the half following Peyton Johnson’s two-point conversion run.

The Panthers melted almost seven minutes off the clock and still came away empty after having first-and-goal at the eight.

Lewis blew up a receiver screen on third down and then broke up the fourth-down throw to the right side of the end zone.

Price broke loose up the middle on the Jackets’ ensuing first play from scrimmage, slipping an attempted ankle tackle after he crossed the Denison 40 on the way to an 83-yard touchdown with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

Price went into half-time with 167 yards on 10 carries while Heavner was 9-of-15 passing for 118 yards.