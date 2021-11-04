Sherman seeks bigger strides this season

Despite the fact that a coaching change came before last season, the Sherman Lady Bearcats enter the upcoming campaign with the sense of a fresh slate.

A schedule which was already been shortened had starts and stops because of COVID-19 outbreaks, including one in the weeks leading into the start of the season and another that forced the Lady Cats to end district play with five games in six days.

A new gym sat empty for the latter half of that schedule and Sherman has had to wait to compete in its new digs until next week.

“We couldn’t get in any kind of rhythm. There was no consistency. On top of that I’m trying to learn my kids and they’re trying to learn me and get on the same page,” Lady Cats head coach Kara Skinner said. “We had players home or coaches home or we were shut down completely. It’s hard to game plan when you don’t know who you have or even when you’re going to play.”

Despite dealing with those obstacles, Sherman did make some strides and will look to continue moving in a positive direction as the Lady Bearcats open the season at Flower Mound Marcus at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“We had a really good off-season,” Skinner said. “I feel like what we lost last season during the year we’ve made up for during the off-season. We’re going to hit the ground running. We all know where we needed to be better.”

Sherman went 5-14 overall and 3-11 during District 10-5A action in a season where tournaments were not allowed because of COVID-19 protocols. Despite the limited number of non-district games, the team almost matched the win total of nine from the prior season and improved from an 0-10 district mark that also snapped a 23-game district losing streak.

Going into that brutal stretch to finish the season, the Lady Cats were in the hunt for the final playoff spot but ran out of gas and dropped their last four games.

“We felt like if it was a normal season, we had the ability to compete for a playoff spot,” Skinner said.

The big-picture goal for improvement is that the program has not had a winning record, while also missing the playoffs, for the last six seasons.

“I think we’re going to be more aggressive. I expect more out of us on the defensive side of things,” Skinner said. “I think we have some great leadership. There’s a lot of familiar faces for sure, just a different style of play. They are seeing the floor better. They are seeing opportunities that aren’t necessarily part of the play.”

The Lady Cats did lose three seniors – Abby Khader, Jastic Eleby and Sa’Nyah Hunter – to graduation. Both Khader and Eleby were honorable mention all-district.

But there are several returners with multiple years of starting hoping to end those streaks.

Junior guard Destiny Briscoe led the Lady Bearcats by averaging 11 points per game to go with five rebounds, 3.6 steals and 1.2 assists as she returned from a torn ACL just a few games into her freshman season.

Senior Ally Baker, who was honorable mention all-district, averaged 4.8 points, six rebounds and 1.3 steals while junior Andre’sha Luper was a 4.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals and sophomore Jaliyah Guess chipped in 3.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Senior Lily Ball played in every game last season while sophomore Brooklyn Fielder appeared in all but two and sophomore Shamiah Johnson was called up and got minutes in seven games as a ninth-grader.

Baker is nursing an ankle injury that will keep her from her normal starting spot for the first couple games. Skinner said her initial lineup would be Briscoe, Luper, Fielder, Guess and Johnson.

Rounding out the bench for Sherman is senior Kayla Burrow, juniors Evelyne Charske, Kambri McClairan and CC Wilson.

The Lady Bearcats will play non-district contests against Melissa, Frisco Heritage, North Lamar, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, Celina and Aubrey in addition to competing in the Mavs Fall Classic and Highway 5 Tournament before starting 10-5A play at home against Prosper Rock Hill on Dec. 14.

Sherman is again in a district with Denison, Wylie East, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill.