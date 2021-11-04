Denison tries to bounce back under new coach

Even though there is a new coach and a roster undergoing a youth movement, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets know that last season wasn’t even close to what the standard for the program had become in recent years.

A five-year streak of not only making the playoffs, but also earning at least 20 victories, came to an end and halted the longest stretches for both in school history.

Things veered well off that track last season. Trying to turn the program back into a postseason contender comes as Denison opens this year’s schedule at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at Van Alstyne.

“It’s going well. We’re trying to break in some new players,” DHS head coach Jeff Green said. “We looked at everyone as a level playing field. If you can play, you can play.”

The Lady Jackets went 5-20 overall and 2-12 in District 10-5A in a season where tournaments were not allowed because of COVID-19 protocols. That was going to make it very hard to reach the 20-win plateau again but when it came to a playoff spot, the Lady Jackets dropped to last in the district standings — including getting swept by rival Sherman for the first time since 2013-14.

“We’re very much process driven but we don’t shy away from expectations,” Green said. “We want those expectations. We want to make the playoffs and go deep in the playoffs. The results will be the results.”

Green takes over from Brock Giles, who led the Lady Jackets for one season after serving on the staff before Rod Been retired. It means that Denison will have its third coach in three seasons.

Green spent last season as head boys coach at Farmersville and went 4-15 overall and 1-11 in District 13-4A play after the Farmers’ year was halted a couple of times because of COVID-19 issues.

In the two years prior to that he led the girls program at Community. After a 7-23 mark and an 0-10 finish in district play in his first season, the Lady Braves improved to 11-20 and 5-5 in the District 13-4A standings to make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Green inherits a trio with plenty of starting experience.

Senior Jade Fry is a four-year starter but had an inconsistent junior season. She is also the lone senior on the roster after Faith Shaw, who was second-team all-district as a junior, is focusing solely on track after getting bronze in the long jump at the Class 5A state meet this past spring.

“When she’s on, she’s one of the best in the area. We look for that consistency,” Green said. “So far since I’ve been here she’s done everything I’ve asked for.”

More than half of the 13-player roster is made up of sophomores (four) and freshmen (three) but addition to Fry, juniors Jada Mathews and Camryn Nixon are three-year starters and have been named honorable mention all-district the past two seasons.

Another junior, Alyssa Rhodes, saw an increase in minutes a year ago and was also named honorable mention all-district.

There are other options for a starting spot, including junior posts Ari Washington and LaTiria Hill and sophomore Kzaria Butler.

“I’ve never in my 16 years had a set five that I go with,” Green said. “It doesn’t really matter who starts; it’s who finishes and who can I trust in those key moments? Early on we’re going to play a lot of people.”

Rounding out the roster are sophomores Elle Morris, Blakelynn Pamplin and Stevana Love and freshmen Emmerson Dickinson, Carli Mackay and Kaelie Massenburg.

For the first time in a while there is significant height among the Lady Jackets — Massenburg is 6-foot-3, Hill is at 6-foot-2 and Dickinson is pushing 6-foot-1.

“We’re pretty big. We have a little bit of everything,” Green said. “You have a lot of different styles like a melting pot. Now we’ve got to put it all together.”

The Lady Jackets will play non-district contests against Naaman Forest, Greenville, Frisco Independence, Byron Nelson, Farmersville, Denton, Arlington and Melissa in addition to competing in the Pottsboro Tournament and the Highway 5 Tournament before starting 10-5A play at Wylie East on Dec. 14.

Denison is again in a district with Sherman, Wylie East, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill.