Sherman looks to close out season with a win over West Mesquite

It has been six years since the Sherman Bearcats took the field for the finale without the potential for a playoff game the following week. In some of those seasons they had already clinched an 11th game, others they needed a win to get a berth and a couple of times they remained in the mix because of tiebreakers.

As this season comes to an end, there is nothing past the 48 minutes on the clock, save an overtime possession or two, for the Cats to look forward to. That fact hasn’t changed the approach as Sherman (3-6, 1-4) hosts West Mesquite (2-7, 0-5) to close out District 7-5A (I) play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

“Our goal is to go win a ballgame. We’re going to win it for lots of different reasons,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “You’re obviously trying to win it for the seniors because it’s their last one but you want the underclassmen to use it as a springboard into the off-season.”

Cain’s history at Allen meant the off-season didn’t normally get underway until December, and usually late in the month at that.

“We are starting on next year essentially Monday. It starts for me to get stronger. That’s a huge goal. We have to get stronger,” Cain said. “We’ve got fantastic kids wanting to work hard. We have a lot of key pieces to the puzzle coming back – seven on offense and four on defense. We’ll have 40 returning lettermen. We’re excited about the opportunity to build with the puzzle pieces we’ve got.”

The Bearcats have lost four straight since opening district with a victory over Wylie East. Despite the skid, Sherman was in position to have this game mean something if it could have won last week at second-place Tyler but a 37-20 loss eliminated the Cats from the chase.

Even if they had won, they would have needed to win against West Mesquite and have Tyler lose against Longview, so a second straight playoff spot was not in the Cats’ control.

Phoenix Grant completed 18-of-59 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions – two of which were returned for scores – and he also led Sherman with 131 yards on 24 carries.

Aries Jones finished with eight catches for 95 yards and both TDs, Zacoreian Harris added four catches for 64 yards, Kane Bowen ran six times for 42 yards and Dane Casselberry kicked a pair of field goals, including a 44-yarder.

The Bearcats held Tyler to just 258 yards and the Lions had to settle for three field goals but the interception returns were a majority of the difference on the scoreboard as Sherman fell behind 27-3 at half-time.

“The defense played their rear ends off. We gave up two big runs and that ended up being enough,” Cain said. “Obviously the flow of the game was difficult because we turned it over four times.”

West Mesquite is finishing off its fifth straight season without a playoff appearance and a loss would guarantee the Wranglers end up alone in last place.

After seeing their win total decrease across the previous four years – West Mesquite’s only win last season was against Wylie East – the Wranglers got off to a good start winning two of their first three games, against Waco and Chisholm Trail, around a 22-19 loss to rival Mesquite Poteet.

Since then the program has been on a six-game losing streak, including last week’s 60-28 defeat to district champ Highland Park, allowing at least 31 points in each of those contests and four of the losses have been by at least 13 points.

Against Highland Park, West Mesquite did put up 595 total yards behind the play of Craig Dale. He completed 17-of-31 passes for 394 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and also totaled 104 yards on 24 carries.

“He’s an athlete playing quarterback but he can throw it. Don’t think he can’t,” Cain said. “They’ve got a lot of misdirection to their offense.”

T.J. Turner was his main target, hauling in eight catches for 311 yards and all three touchdowns, Javion Jackson added five reception for 66 yards and Gabriel Corona ran for the other TD by the Wranglers.

Dale has completed 102-of-185 passes for 1,655 yards and 22 TDs with 10 interceptions to go with three scores on the ground.

West Mesquite’s leading rusher, Canaan Dirden, did not play against Highland Park. He has 77 carries for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Turner leads the way in receiving yards (689) and touchdowns (12) on 26 catches. Corona leads the team with 27 catches for 367 yards and four TDs while Jackson is at 25 receptions for 371 yards and three scores.

But all the scouting and tendencies from nine games can go out the window for two teams in a position where they don’t need to hold anything back and any scenario is possible.

“Either side of the ball you can get something you’ve never seen,” Cain said. “It can be a different game as a coach to call.”

District 7-5A (I)

What: West Mesquite at Sherman

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMAD 102.5 FM