Week 11 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

West Mesquite at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: West Mesquite 2-7, 0-5; Sherman 3-6, 1-4

Last week: West Mesquite lost 60-28 against Highland Park; Sherman lost 37-20 against Tyler

Series: Sherman leads 4-2

Last season: Sherman won 50-36

Players to watch: West Mesquite: QB Craig Dale, LB Trey Cunningham; Sherman: WR Elijah Chapman, DL Cody Mitchell

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Princeton at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Princeton 4-5, 2-5; Denison 6-3, 4-3

Last week: Princeton did not play; Denison lost 49-44 against Frisco Liberty

Series: Denison leads 3-0

Last season: Denison won 55-0

Players to watch: Princeton: QB Isaiah Sadler, LB Noah Williams; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DL Jude Walters

Playoff Outlook: Denison is locked into the fourth seed and will face 8-5A (II) champion Ennis in the bi-district round. Princeton has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Van Alstyne at Aubrey

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Chaparral Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 7-2, 2-1; Aubrey 8-1, 2-1

Last week: Van Alstyne won 45-22 against Sanger; Aubrey won 57-14 against Krum

Series: Van Alstyne leads 10-5-1

Last season: Aubrey won 42-3

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Lucas Lindley, DL Trey Ratcliff; Aubrey: RB Braylon Colgrove, DL J.D. Blagg

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will get the second seed and the loser will get the third seed.

Peaster at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Peaster 7-2, 4-2; Whitesboro 5-4, 4-2

Last week: Peaster lost 80-7 against Brock; Whitesboro won 35-28 against Paradise

Series: Whitesboro leads 1-0

Last season: Whitesboro won 42-6

Players to watch: Peaster: QB Gunner McElroy, LB Wyatt Lacy; Whitesboro: QB Mac Harper, DL Paul Velten

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will get the third seed and the loser will get the fourth seed.

Howe at Mount Vernon

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Don Meredith Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Howe 0-9, 0-6; Mount Vernon 9-0, 6-0

Last week: Howe lost 60-27 against Bonham; Mount Vernon won 37-14 against Pottsboro

Series: Mount Vernon leads 1-0

Last season: Mount Vernon won 2-0 via forfeit

Players to watch: Howe: QB Austin Haley, DL Mahlon Walker; Mount Vernon: RB Makenzie McGill, DL Boone Morris

Playoff Outlook: Howe has been eliminated from the playoffs. Mount Vernon has clinched the top seed for the playoffs.

Pottsboro at Winnsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Red Raider Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 5-3, 5-1; Winnsboro 5-4, 3-3

Last week: Pottsboro lost 37-14 against Mount Vernon; Winnsboro won 30-22 against Commerce

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 22-21

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Jake Kubik, DL Bailey May; Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney, DB Rance Brown

Playoff Outlook: Pottsboro has clinched the second seed for the playoffs. Winnsboro will clinch a playoff spot and the fourth seed with a win and a Bonham loss to Rains. Winnsboro is eliminated with a loss or a Bonham win.

Gunter at S&S

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 9-0, 5-0; S&S 2-7, 2-3

Last week: Gunter won 77-15 against Lone Oak; S&S lost 56-14 against Leonard

Series: Gunter leads 23-9

Last season: Gunter won 56-0

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ethan Sloan, DL Trey Walton; S&S: WR Eli Mahan, DB Joey Carter

Playoff Outlook: Gunter has clinched the top seed for the playoffs. S&S has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Leonard at Whitewright

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Leonard 6-2, 3-2; Whitewright 4-5, 3-2

Last week: Leonard won 56-14 against S&S; Whitewright lost 57-12 against Bells

Series: Whitewright leads 42-21-4

Last season: Leonard won 2-0 via forfeit

Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle; Whitewright: WR Caleb Kennemur, DL Shane Davis

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will get the third seed and the loser will get the fourth seed.

Collinsville at Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-6, 1-3; Tom Bean 0-8, 0-4

Last week: Collinsville lost 47-35 against Trenton; Tom Bean lost 70-0 against Tioga

Series: Collinsville leads 18-11

Last season: Collinsville won 64-14

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Reed Patterson, LB Cash Morgan; Tom Bean: QB Branson Ashlock, LB Ben Hoover

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Tioga at Alvord

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Tioga 5-4, 3-1; Alvord 6-3, 3-1

Last week: Tioga won 70-0 against Tom Bean; Alvord lost 42-20 against Lindsay

Series: Alvord leads 3-0

Last season: Alvord won 41-7

Players to watch: Tioga: WR Austin Norwood, LB Elijah Deleon; Alvord: WR Van Taylor, LB Hunter Harris

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoffs spots. If Lindsay loses to Trenton, the winner gets the top seed. The loser, Lindsay and Trenton would need to determine on point differential the second, third and fourth seeds. If Lindsay beats Trenton, the winner gets the second seed and the loser gets the third seed.

Texoma Christian at Irving Faustina

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: Travis Middle School Field

Records: Texoma Christian 1-8, 1-3; Irving Faustina 8-1, 3-1

Last week: Texoma Christian won 52-6 against Dallas Fairhill; Irving Faustina lost 54-8 against Covenant Classical

Series: Irving Faustina leads 1-0

Last season: Irving Faustina won 61-14

Players to watch: Texoma Christian: WR Seneca Ladd, DB Chase Whitson; Irving Faustina: QB Brett Peacock, LB Dominic Vanvickle

Playoff Outlook: Texoma Christian has been eliminated from the playoffs. Irving Faustina has clinched the second seed.