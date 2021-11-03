Denison hosts Princeton wanting to build momentum for the playoffs

The Yellow Jackets were hoping that the last game of the season was going to mean something — namely playing for a higher seed in the playoff bracket.

Denison won’t get that opportunity because it has clinched everything possible before heading into its second straight postseason appearance. But as the Jackets come off a loss, they are taking things very seriously as Denison (6-3, 4-3) hosts Princeton (4-5, 2-5) for the District 7-5A (II) finale at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Munson Stadium.

“We can’t go into it where it doesn’t mean something. This is where we have to go and play playoff-caliber football ahead of next week,” Jackets head coach Brent Whitson said. “We want to go out and perform well. That’s all there is to it.”

This is a rare Thursday night home game for Denison in order to have an extra day of preparation for whoever the first-round opponent will be. Outside of last year's season-opening Battle of the Ax, which was on a Thursday so it could be shown on television, the last time the Jackets hosted a Thursday contest was the 1950s.

Denison had a shot at the third seed going into its matchup against Frisco Liberty but came up short as the Redhawks rallied for the 49-44 victory which locked the Yellow Jackets into the fourth seed and a bi-district match-up at Ennis at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Jadarian Price had 23 carries for 299 yards and three touchdowns — moving to third on Denison’s all-time rushing list with more than 4,700 yards — while Caleb Heavner was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Dylan DeHorney caught the TD pass and also scored on a reverse and Jack Aleman also scored on the ground.

The Denison defense matched its season-high by allowing 49 points (28 is their next-highest total) as Liberty finished with 690 yards. Keldric Luster did almost all of the damage, throwing for 458 yards and six touchdowns and running for 218 yards and a TD on 27 carries.

“We didn’t make enough plays. Forty-four points should be enough and it wasn’t enough,” Whitson said. “There was a stretch where they had everything they needed go right, they got every call they needed and we couldn’t do anything we needed to do.”

Last season Denison came away with a 55-0 victory in this match-up that was over at half-time. A repeat performance considering similar stakes — DHS was guaranteed the three seed and Princeton had already been eliminated — would be nice to see.

“I said last week that if we played four quarters we would win. When we play four quarters I don’t think there’s anybody better,” Whitson said. “The four quarters doesn’t mean the starters play four quarters. We need to start at seven o’clock and play all the way through.”

Princeton is coming off a bye week with its most recent loss also coming against Frisco Liberty. The 53-26 setback saw the Panthers down just 27-21 at half-time and 33-21 after three quarters before Liberty pulled away.

Atanas Ombati ran 19 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns to go with two catches for 67 yards while Isaiah Sadler was 11-of-19 passing for 164 yards and an interception and also ran for a score and Gavin Champ had four catches for 57 yards.

The Panthers are tied with Frisco Memorial for sixth place in the district standings and could tie for fifth with a victory and a Prosper Rock Hill loss to Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Princeton has doubled its win total from last season, when it had a pair of victories in a seven-game season where three of its games were cancelled due to COVID-19.

But of the four victories this season, three of them are by seven points or less.

“This is their playoff game. They’ve played people really tough in the first half,” Whitson said. “You can see they’re better.”

Sadler has completed 129-of-232 passes for 1,675 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions heading into the finale and also has three TDs rushing.

Ombati is the main threat on the ground with 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns on 179 carries – no other Panther has more than 200 rushing yards.

Champ is Princeton’s leading receiver with 51 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns while Elijah Penny also has six receiving TDs among his 20 catches for 433 yards.

Ombati is also an option through the air — he is third on the team with 26 receptions and 292 yards before the drop-off finds the rest of the roster with single-digit catches and under 75 total yards.

Eight difference Panthers have intercepted passes for a defense that is led by linebacker Nick Williams. Princeton has allowed at least 35 points in six of its nine games.

District 7-5A (II)

What: Princeton at Denison

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM