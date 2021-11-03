Grayson men's basketball rolls to victory over Brookhaven

Herald Democrat

Tyrone Williams hit five three-pointers on the way to scoring 30 points as Grayson College picked up its first win of the season, 112-62, over Brookhaven College at Viking Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas made six three-pointers and finished with 25 points, Samier Kinsler added 22 points, Aseem Luckey totaled 14 points and Josh Robinson chipped in 11 points for Grayson (1-1), which hosts Dallas College-Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. on Saturday.