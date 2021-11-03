Defending region champ Gunter starts playoffs with a sweep

PRINCETON — The Lady Tigers entered the bracket with the target on their backs. Before this season it wasn’t about defending anything; it was about chasing something.

But even though Gunter holds the region crown until someone takes it away, there are still bigger goals down the road following the program’s first appearance the state semifinals.

“There are things we haven’t done,” Lady Tigers head coach Katelyn Gill said. “We haven’t been to the state final. We haven’t won a state title.”

The first step towards retaining the Class 3A Region II title and producing another deep playoff run started with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 victory over Edgewood in a bi-district match.

Gunter (32-7) will face Paradise (32-8), which swept Keene, in the area round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Denton High.

“We know the caliber of teams ahead,” Gill said. “It’s a whole new ballgame in the playoffs. They like the challenge. They like that pressure. They know people know our story from the past couple of years. We’re always thinking about being 1-0 when we step on the court.”

Rayanna Mauldin had 11 kills and 12 digs, Shae Pruiett chipped in seven kills, five digs and 16 assists, Hanna Rubis and Aubrey Walton each put down six kills, Miranda Putnicki totaled five kills and two blocks and Adilynn Henry and Brelee Mauldin collected 12 digs apiece for the Lady Tigers.

It was the second straight season Edgewood (19-13) was swept in the first round.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first two points of Game 3 but the lead lasted only for a couple of moments before Gunter gained control on the way to closing out the victory. Putnicki started a 6-0 run with a kill that extended the margin to 12-4 and then there were five straight points with a Henry ace sandwiched between kills from Pruiett and Walton that made it 18-6.

Ella Tyner did her best to get Edgewood back into it with a kill and two aces during a 6-1 run that pulled the Lady Bulldogs within 19-12. But the Lady Tigers buckled down and responded with a 5-1 answer which was bookended by kills from Rubis and Putnicki and included aces from Elle Whitteker and Pruiett. Two points later Gunter was moving on to the next round after Putnicki’s kill hit the ground.

Edgewood shook off a poor start by taking its first lead of the match in the early stages of Game 2. Then the teams were trading points — Putnicki and Abby Elmore combined on a block to tie the score at five before the Lady Bulldogs held a 7-6 advantage.

Elmore and Putnicki put down consecutive kills to close a 4-0 spurt that gave Gunter the lead for the rest of the frame. Edgewood used a timeout but Pruiett was at the front of another stretch of four consecutive points to push the Lady Tigers out to an 18-11 advantage.

Walton, Pruiett and Rayanna Mauldin led the way as Gunter again finished out a double-digit victory to be on the verge of a sweep.

Brelee Mauldin stepped to the service line to open the match and guided Gunter to the first six points and the Lady Tigers quickly were up 9-1 on an ace by Rubis.

Bailey Brooks had consecutive kills to provide a little spark for Edgewood but the early damage was too big for the Lady Bulldogs to overcome.

Gunter used a 6-1 burst to widen the gap to 17-5 and even though Edgewood notch four straight points to trim the deficit to 17-9, the Lady Tigers led by at least eight the rest of Game 1 and double digits for all but one of the final 10 points. Rayanna Mauldin landed a pair of kills to finish off an opening stanza which set the tone for the rest of the night.

“Were we as clean as we would have wanted to at points? No, but as a whole we did a good job,” Gill said. “There can be nerves in the playoffs and they did a good job of getting them out of the way.”