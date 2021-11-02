Week 10 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Bybee helped the second-place Panthers improve their playoff seeding with a 45-22 victory against Sanger in District 4-4A (II) action as Van Alstyne has more than doubled its win total from last season. He finished with six carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 56 yards and tied for second on the team in tackles from his spot at linebacker.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro
Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison