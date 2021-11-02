Volleyball Roundup — Pottsboro advances; Whitewright eliminated

Herald Democrat

GREENVILLE — Taylor Hayes had 19 kills as Pottsboro outlasted Paris Chisum, 13-25, 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12, to win a Class 3A Region II bi-district match.

Pottsboro (26-11) will face Grandview (31-10), which swept Pilot Point, in the area round later this week.

Ciara Redden added 12 kills, eight digs and three aces, Jordyn Hampton totaled 15 assists, eight digs and five kills, Palyn Reid handed out 19 assists to go with seven digs and four aces, Autumn Graley collected 12 digs and Kaci Schiltz finished with seven digs for the Lady Cardinals, who are in the second round for the first time since 2015.

Paris Chisum (23-11) was also trying for its first postseason victory since 2015.

Prairiland 3, Whitewright 1

In Wolfe City, the Whitewright Lady Tigers suffered a 25-22, 24-26, 16-25, 23-25 loss against Prairiland in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Prairiland (24-4) advances to face Callisburg in the area round.

Whitewright (15-20) was in the playoffs for just the third time and first since 2013.