Tioga sweeps Rio Vista to pull off bi-district upset

BRIDGEPORT — Even though the Lady Bulldogs entered the playoffs as the fourth seed, the demeanor they displayed was worthy of a district champ.

Despite several new faces, some at new positions, and a new head coach, things went traditionally as well as they could for Tioga as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off Rio Vista, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24, in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match.

“They’ve been pumped all day. They were ready to go,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Andrea Osbourn said. “It was all about getting them to play how they can. This team has a lot of ability. I’m so excited and so proud of the girls.”

Tioga (15-19) will face Wortham, which had a first-round bye, in the area round later this week. It is the seventh straight appearance in the second round for the program.

Rio Vista (18-17), the District 15-2A champion, reached the region quarterfinals last season for its best year since 2004 but fell behind early against Tioga and couldn’t finish off late leads in Games 2 and 3 to stay alive.

“We stayed with it. That’s the thing about them not giving up,” Osbourn said. “You could see the fight in them. It’s all about the mentality.”

It seemed like the Lady Bulldogs would have an easy time finishing off the sweep. Rio Vista wasn’t about to go quietly as the teams jockeyed back and forth in the early going of Game 3. The Lady Eagles were ahead 4-3 and while the score was even at seven and nine, Tioga was taking advantage of Rio Vista’s mistakes.

After Ella Conley overpowered a block to pull the Lady Eagles within 12-11, the Lady Bulldogs followed with an 8-1 run that sent Tioga to a 20-12 lead. Kelsee Vandagriff had a kill which moved the margin to 21-13 before Rio Vista made one last push. The Lady Eagles ripped off five straight points before a service error. And Tioga still had a 23-20 advantage before Carleigh Hiett landed a kill that eventually tied the score. Graci Benoit followed with an ace, which gave Rio Vista the 24-23 lead and an opportunity to force Game 4.

A hitting error tied the score and miscommunication by the Lady Eagles let the ball drop to return the advantage back to Tioga. Gabby Ayala didn’t waste the opportunity and her kill gave the Lady Bulldogs the win.

Tioga took early control in Game 2 as Taylor Roberts, the lone THS senior, and Vandagriff put down kills to pace the 4-1 start and the Lady Bulldogs maintained a comfortable lead through the middle of the stanza that saw them up 14-10.

It was at that point Tioga faced its first real pressure as Libby Patterson stepped to the service line and dropped down a pair of aces during a 7-0 run that ended with a kill by Randi Wilson to give Rio Vista a 17-14 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs never let the Lady Eagles get too far ahead, closing the gap to one on four different occasions. The most meaningful of those times came after Rio Vista had a 21-18 advantage. Roberts overpowered a block and the Lady Eagles followed with a hitting error.

Tioga eventually tied the score at 22 and went up by a point before Rio Vista responded with a point of its own. But a service error put the Lady Bulldogs on the verge of a 2-0 lead and Vandagriff split a block attempt to put Tioga on the brink of a sweep.

Tioga led for all but five points in Game 1, not showing any nerves about its underdog role. Roberts landed an ace as part of the quick 3-0 start before Rio Vista chipped away and tied the score at five.

The Lady Eagles went ahead for the first time on the ensuing point until the Lady Bulldogs pulled even at eight and continued past Rio Vista as part of an 8-0 run for a 13-8 advantage.

Two straight points stunted Tioga’s momentum but the lead quickly grew to eight at 18-10 following a 5-0 burst. Rio Vista tried to rally but never managed to close the gap under five. Channing Hurst had three consecutive aces to put the Lady Bulldogs a point away at 24-15 and the Lady Eagles fended off four game points before Tioga finally finished them off.

“We were running our offense instead of being forced on defense,” Osbourn said. “Attacking a lot more led to them being more confident the rest of the way.”