TCS teams finish top 10 at TAPPS 2A state cross-country meet

Herald Democrat

WACO — The Texoma Christian cross-country teams had top 10 finishes in the TAPPS Class 2A state meet at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

The Lady Eagles were eighth in the girls standings with 191 points, losing a tie-breaker with seventh-place Ovilla Christian.

Senior Linda Simpkins led TCS with a time of 14:28 to place 16th while freshman Olivia Simpkins was 32nd with a time of 15:19.8, junior Sarah Underwood was 53rd in 16:30.2, junior Audrey Hayes placed 59th in a time of 16:42.5 and junior Jadyn Haney was 61st in 16:51.5.

The Eagles were 10th in the boys standings with a total of 224 points.

Sophomore John Barker led the team with a time of 20:28.9 to finish 32nd, freshman Tyler Sturdivan was 34th in 20:35.2, senior Michael Tan finished 42nd in 20:49.1, junior Gunner Largent placed 62nd in 21:28.5, senior Thomas Barnett was 77th in a time of 23:03, freshman Lucas Hayes placed 104th in a time of 26:42.4 and freshman Lawson Haney was 112th in 28:30.5.