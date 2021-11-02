Southeastern volleyball loses against Southwestern Oklahoma State

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State setter Ruthie Forson turned in a triple-double but it wasn't enough as Southwestern Oklahoma State beat the Savage Storm, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Forson totaled 32 assists, 13 kills and 11 digs to pace Southeastern (7-16, 4-9), which hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Madison Martinez had nine kills, Jocelyn Grewing put down eight kills, Caroline Griffith added six kills, Crislynn Autry collected 20 digs to go with four aces, Micah Stiggers finished with 11 digs and three aces, Grace Shehadeh had 17 digs and McKenzie Turkoly chipped in 15 digs for the Storm.