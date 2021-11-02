Grayson women's basketball loses its season-opener

Herald Democrat

LUFKIN — Promise Taylor had 17 points and six rebounds for Grayson College but Angelina College defeated the Lady Vikings, 76-70, in the season-opener for both teams.

Marta Duda added 10 points and four rebounds, Diaka Berete scored 10 points and Deja Jones had nine points for Grayson (0-1), which hosts Colby Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Lovietta Walker had 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead Angelica College (1-0) while Zaraya March totaled 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.