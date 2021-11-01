Whitewright's Rohre signs with Arkansas Rich Mountain for softball

WHITEWRIGHT — As Madie Rohre’s role with the Lady Tigers has increased over her high school career to help the softball program enjoy one of its best seasons this past spring, it helped shape her focus on the place she wanted to continue to her career.

She saw the growth which has taken place and the satisfaction that comes with this type of success. Rohre felt she found the right fit in those areas when she made her college decision and signed her letter of intent to play softball for University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

The senior pitcher chose the fledgling junior college program over Lubbock Christian.

“I can help build this program. That was a plus for me,” Rohre said. “I knew it was a new program. I knew the coaches were great. It’s closer to home for my parents to be able to watch me play.”

Rohre had a strong junior season as she helped Whitewright to a 25-7 record and an appearance in the region semifinals for just the second time and the first since the program’s best season in 2015 when it made the state semifinals. The Lady Tigers were the runner-up in District 11-3A.

“We really thought that COVID year we’d go really far,” Rohre said. “Last year we wanted to prove that. We wanted to show we had that grit. We’re hoping to stay on that high.”

In the circle she went 19-7 with a 1.59 earned run average and 132 strikeouts in 111 innings while at the plate she batted .523 with 12 doubles, two triples, a home run, 38 RBI and walked 15 times.

“My main thing was I didn’t want to be a (pitcher only),” Rohre said. “If you can hit, they want you to do that.”

She was named the Pitcher of the Year in 11-3A.

During a sophomore season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohre had a 4-2 record with a 2.51 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 27 innings and batting .625 with five doubles, a pair of homers and 13 RBI and Whitewright was 10-4 and 2-0 in district when the season was halted.

As a freshman, Rohre hit .447 with a pair of doubles, three triples, 16 RBI and chipped in four wins in the circle to earn honorable mention all-district accolades and help the Lady Tigers to a 21-6 mark and bi-district appearance.

Arkansas Rich Mountain is a new program that played its first season this past spring after its originally-planned inaugural campaign in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Bucks went 21-40 overall and 9-23 in conference play to advance to the Region II tournament, where it dropped both games to finish the season.