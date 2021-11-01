Southeastern announces partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant announced a multi-year partnership that makes Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant the official partner of the Savage Storm athletic department.

The partnership, which stretches across all 12 of the school's athletic programs, becomes the largest of its kind in Southeastern history and will provide Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant with a plethora of branding options, highlighted by new Choctaw logos which will adorn the playing courts in both Bloomer Sullivan Arena and Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium. In addition, Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant will see new branding at the entrances of Southeastern's athletic venues along with scoreboard signage as well as a prominent presence in all the department's digital and print media.

With this partnership is the creation of the Choctaw Student-Athlete Leadership Academy. Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant and Choctaw Nation employees will be invited to the campus to talk to groups of student athletes on a variety of topics such as: employment opportunities, professional development and community leadership.