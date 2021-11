Herald Democrat

D.J. Thomas scored 32 points for Grayson College but Paris Junior College earned a 97-89 victory over the Vikings in the season-opener at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams added 30 points, Aseem Luckey chipped in 11 points and Rajeir Jones totaled 10 points for Grayson (0-1), which hosts Brookhaven College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Davis Autry scored 23 points and Anthony Latty added 16 points for Paris (1-0).