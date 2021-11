Herald Democrat

PARADISE — The Collinsville Lady Pirates opened the playoffs with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-15 victory against Itasca in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match.

It is the fifth straight season Collinsville (20-17) has advanced to the second round. The Lady Pirates will play Frost (26-7), which swept Mart in a bi-district contest, in the area round later this week.