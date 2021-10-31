Southeastern football handles Arkansas-Monticello

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State used a balanced offensive attack while the defense recorded a season-high six sacks en route to a 34-14 victory over Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference action at Paul Laird Field.

Daulton Hatley finished 18-of-25 passing for 197 and two touchdowns. He was picked off on the first play from scrimmage, but proceeded to bounce back for the Storm (7-2, 7-2), who play at Ouachita Baptist on Saturday.

Katrell Blakely was his top target with 10 catches for 64 yards while Braxton Kincade added three receptions for 59 and a touchdown. CJ Shavers snagged a pair of catches for 30 yards and Skye Lowe had a 23-yard TD catch.

Shavers added 86 yards on the ground on 13 carries, Ryan Taylor finished with 52 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Deundre Wheeler added another rushing TD, giving him at least one touchdown in eight of the team's nine games.

Trey Keatts connected on a pair of field goals, hitting from 26 and 39 yards. Defensively, Ja'Lon Freeman and Scooter Baker each recorded 10 tackles to lead the way while Cameron Tate added seven.

Southeastern forced a quick three-and-out to open the game but Hatley's first-play interception gave the ball right back to the Boll Weevils (4-5, 4-5).

The next time Southeastern had the ball, it burned 8:20 but had to settle for a 39-yard field goal from Keatts and a 3-0 lead after one quarter.

Arkansas-Monticello turned the ball over on downs at the Storm 48-yard line and the Storm needed just two plays, the last a nine-yard run by Wheeler, to take a 10-0 advantage.

After forcing another punt, the Storm started at the Weevil 34-yard line. Taylor picked up 10 yards on the second play of the drive and two plays later he scored on a 20-yard run.

Arkansas-Monticello answer with an 83-yard drive that took 13 plays and used 5:31 before Demilon Brown hit CJ Parham for a touchdown pass that cut into the Storm lead at 17-7 with 5:30 to go in the half.

Southeastern opened the second half with a drive that crossed midfield but ended with a punt. A recovery after a muff by Kevin McMurtrey at the nine-yard line set up a short TD drive for the Storm when Hatley connected with Kincade for an eight-yard touchdown pass and a 24-7 lead with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

Southeastern had another short field following a shanked punt set the Storm up at the Arkansas-Monticello 29-yard line. Four plays later Lowe caught a 23-yard TD pass late in the third to widen the gap to 31-7

The Weevils put together an eight-play, 89-yard drive that was capped by a Brown two-yard touchdown run with 7:15 to play in the contest.

Southeastern closed out the scoring on Keatts' 26-yard field goal for the final margin of victory.