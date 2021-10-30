Week 10 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-H. Park 5-0 8-1 346 212
x-Tyler 4-1 6-3 304 232
x-M. North 4-2 5-5 326 381
x-Longview 3-2 6-3 310 181
Sherman 1-4 3-6 218 344
Wylie East 1-4 3-6 164 283
W. Mesquite 0-5 2-7 265 341
Thursday, Oct. 28
McKinney North 37, Longview 35
Paris 35, Wylie East 14
Friday, Oct. 29
Tyler 37, Sherman 20
Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28
Friday, Nov. 5
West Mesquite at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
(McKinney North bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Lovejoy 7-0 9-0 496 92
x-Frisco 6-1 6-1 418 179
x-F. Liberty 6-1 8-1 355 251
4-Denison 4-3 6-3 312 245
P. Rock Hill 3-4 4-5 316 283
F. Memorial 2-5 4-5 280 316
Princeton 2-5 4-5 274 342
Lake Dallas 2-6 4-6 301 405
F. Leb. Trail 0-7 1-8 187 409
Thursday, October 28
Frisco 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28, OT
Lovejoy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Friday, Oct. 29
Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44
Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38
(Princeton bye)
Thursday, Nov. 4
Princeton at Denison, 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
(Lake Dallas bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Celina 3-0 6-1 322 113
x-V. Alstyne 2-1 7-2 333 194
x-Aubrey 2-1 8-1 391 170
4-Sanger 1-2 5-4 368 281
Krum 0-4 4-6 297 299
Friday, Oct. 29
Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22
Aubrey 57, Krum 14
(Celina bye)
Friday, Nov, 5
Van Alstyne at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
(Krum bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Brock 6-0 9-0 459 99
x-Pilot Point 6-0 7-2 350 238
x-Whitesboro 4-2 5-4 279 254
x-Peaster 4-2 7-2 356 330
Paradise 2-4 5-4 296 210
Boyd 1-5 1-8 193 406
Ponder 1-5 4-5 289 321
Bowie 0-6 2-7 191 371
Friday, Oct. 29
Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28
Brock 80, Peaster 7
Pilot Point 56, Boyd 28
Ponder 61, Bowie 12
Friday, Nov. 5
Peaster at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Brock at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Mt. Vernon 6-0 9-0 445 125
2-Pottsboro 5-1 5-3 331 237
3-Mineola 4-2 5-4 262 239
Bonham 3-3 4-5 343 426
Winnsboro 3-3 5-4 382 271
Commerce 2-4 3-6 266 378
Rains 1-5 2-6 200 346
Howe 0-6 0-9 182 409
Friday, Oct. 29
Bonham 60, Howe 27
Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14
Mineola 42, Emory Rains 32
Winnsboro 50, Commerce 22
Friday, Nov. 5
Howe at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Emory Rains at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Gunter 5-0 9-0 459 82
2-Bells 5-1 7-3 400 213
x-Whitewright 3-2 4-5 189 250
x-Leonard 3-2 6-2 334 176
S&S 2-3 2-7 137 296
Lone Oak 0-5 2-7 166 326
Blue Ridge 0-5 1-8 119 340
Friday, Oct. 29
Bells 57, Whitewright 12
Leonard 56, S&S 14
Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15
(Blue Ridge bye)
Friday, Nov. 5
Gunter at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
(Bells bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Tioga 3-1 5-4 349 176
x-Alvord 3-1 6-3 366 221
x-Lindsay 3-1 5-4 331 251
x-Trenton 2-2 5-3 263 202
Collinsville 1-3 3-6 264 293
Tom Bean 0-4 0-8 40 390
Friday, Oct. 29
Tioga 70, Tom Bean 0
Trenton 47, Collinsville 35
Lindsay 42, Alvord 20
Friday, Nov. 5
Tioga at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
1-C. Classical 4-0 7-2 633 316
2-I. Faustina 3-1 8-1 448 169
3-A. Christian 3-2 6-3 381 248
4-PCA North 2-3 5-4 457 351
TCS 1-3 1-8 117 411
D. Fairhill 0-4 0-8 107 456
Friday, Oct. 29
Texoma Christian 52, Dallas Fairhill 6
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina 8
Lucas Christian 46, Azle Christian 40
(Prestonwood Christian Academy North bye)
Friday, Nov. 5
Texoma Christian at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
Carrollton Prince of Peace at Azle Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Dallas Fairhill, 1 p.m.
(Prestonwood Christian Academy North bye)
1 -- clinched top seed
2 -- clinched second seed.
3 -- clinched third seed.
4 -- clinched fourth seed.
x -- clinched playoff spot./