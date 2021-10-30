Week 10 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)         Dist Year PF PA

1-H. Park      5-0  8-1 346 212

x-Tyler          4-1  6-3 304 232

x-M. North    4-2  5-5 326 381

x-Longview   3-2  6-3 310 181

Sherman      1-4  3-6 218 344

Wylie East    1-4  3-6 164 283

W. Mesquite  0-5  2-7 265 341

Thursday, Oct. 28

McKinney North 37, Longview 35

Paris 35, Wylie East 14

Friday, Oct. 29

Tyler 37, Sherman 20

Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28

Friday, Nov. 5

West Mesquite at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Wylie East at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

(McKinney North bye)

7-5A (II)        Dist Year PF PA

x-Lovejoy      7-0  9-0 496 92

x-Frisco        6-1  6-1 418 179

x-F. Liberty   6-1  8-1 355 251

4-Denison    4-3  6-3 312 245

P. Rock Hill  3-4  4-5 316 283

F. Memorial  2-5  4-5 280 316

Princeton      2-5  4-5 274 342

Lake Dallas  2-6  4-6 301 405

F. Leb. Trail  0-7  1-8 187 409

Thursday, October 28

Frisco 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28, OT

Lovejoy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Friday, Oct. 29

Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44

Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38

(Princeton bye)

Thursday, Nov. 4

Princeton at Denison, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

(Lake Dallas bye)

4-4A (II)        Dist Year PF PA

1-Celina        3-0  6-1 322 113

x-V. Alstyne   2-1  7-2 333 194

x-Aubrey        2-1  8-1 391 170

4-Sanger       1-2  5-4 368 281

Krum             0-4  4-6 297 299

Friday, Oct. 29

Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22

Aubrey 57, Krum 14

(Celina bye)

Friday, Nov, 5

Van Alstyne at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

(Krum bye)

4-3A (I)         Dist Year PF PA

x-Brock          6-0  9-0 459 99

x-Pilot Point   6-0  7-2 350 238

x-Whitesboro 4-2 5-4 279 254

x-Peaster       4-2  7-2 356 330

Paradise        2-4  5-4 296 210

Boyd              1-5  1-8 193 406

Ponder          1-5  4-5 289 321

Bowie            0-6  2-7 191 371

Friday, Oct. 29

Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28

Brock 80, Peaster 7

Pilot Point 56, Boyd 28

Ponder 61, Bowie 12

Friday, Nov. 5

Peaster at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)          Dist Year PF PA

1-Mt. Vernon 6-0 9-0 445 125

2-Pottsboro   5-1  5-3 331 237

3-Mineola      4-2  5-4 262 239

Bonham         3-3  4-5 343 426

Winnsboro     3-3  5-4 382 271

Commerce     2-4  3-6 266 378

Rains             1-5  2-6 200 346

Howe             0-6  0-9 182 409

Friday, Oct. 29

Bonham 60, Howe 27

Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14

Mineola 42, Emory Rains 32

Winnsboro 50, Commerce 22

Friday, Nov. 5

Howe at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)          Dist Year PF PA

1-Gunter         5-0  9-0 459 82

2-Bells            5-1  7-3 400 213

x-Whitewright 3-2 4-5 189 250

x-Leonard       3-2  6-2 334 176

S&S                2-3  2-7 137 296

Lone Oak        0-5  2-7 166 326

Blue Ridge      0-5  1-8 119 340

Friday, Oct. 29

Bells 57, Whitewright 12

Leonard 56, S&S 14

Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15

(Blue Ridge bye)

Friday, Nov. 5

Gunter at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

(Bells bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Tioga        3-1  5-4 349 176

x-Alvord       3-1  6-3 366 221

x-Lindsay     3-1  5-4 331 251

x-Trenton     2-2  5-3 263 202

Collinsville   1-3  3-6 264 293

Tom Bean    0-4  0-8  40  390

Friday, Oct. 29

Tioga 70, Tom Bean 0

Trenton 47, Collinsville 35

Lindsay 42, Alvord 20

Friday, Nov. 5

Tioga at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                       Dist Year PF PA

1-C. Classical  4-0  7-2 633 316

2-I. Faustina    3-1  8-1 448 169

3-A. Christian   3-2 6-3 381 248

4-PCA North    2-3  5-4 457 351

TCS                 1-3  1-8 117 411

D. Fairhill        0-4  0-8 107  456

Friday, Oct. 29

Texoma Christian 52, Dallas Fairhill 6

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina 8

Lucas Christian 46, Azle Christian 40

(Prestonwood Christian Academy North bye)

Friday, Nov. 5

Texoma Christian at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.

Carrollton Prince of Peace at Azle Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Dallas Fairhill, 1 p.m.

(Prestonwood Christian Academy North bye)

1 -- clinched top seed

2 -- clinched second seed.

3 -- clinched third seed.

4 -- clinched fourth seed.

x -- clinched playoff spot./