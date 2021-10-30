Volleyball Roundup — Whitewright beats Bonham to advance out of 11-3A

Herald Democrat

BELLS — The Whitewright Lady Tigers clinched the final playoff spot out of District 11-3A when it defeated Bonham, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, in a play-in match to earn the third postseason berth in school history, joining trips in 2013 and 1975.

Whitewright (15-19) will take on District 12-3A champion Prairiland (23-4) in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Wolfe City.

It was also the 100th career victory for head coach Kailey Marsh.

Non-district

Tom Bean 3, Buena Vista 0

In Brock, the Lady Tomcats earned a 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 victory against Buena Vista in a playoff warmup match.

Tom Bean (31-14) has a bye to open the playoffs and will face the Axtell-Dawson winner in the Class 2A Region II area round.

Prestonwood Christian 3, Gunter 0

In Plano, the Lady Tigers suffered a 25-9, 25-4, 25-21 loss against Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy in a playoff warmup match.

Gunter (31-7) will start defense of its Class 3A Region II title in a bi-district match against Edgewood at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Princeton.