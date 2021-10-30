Tioga earns postseason berth, ties for district lead

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

TIOGA — There were a lot of reasons to celebrate after the Tioga Bulldogs earned a 70-0 victory against Tom Bean in District 5-2A (I) action.

The win clinched a playoff berth and sent Tioga (5-4, 3-1) into a three-way tie for first place with Alvord and Lindsay. It set a program record for most points and largest margin of victory in 11-man football. And it was a milestone victory for head coach Chad Rogers — No. 150 — in a career that started at Snyder and continued to Denison before he took over the Bulldogs this season.

Johnny Dorpinghaus had 11 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns to go with two catches for 62 yards, Logan Westbrook completed 12-of-21 passes for 212 yards and two TDs and also ran for a score, Tanner Yant finished with four carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, Sam Mott caught four passes for 74 yards and a TD and Austin Norwood totaled four catches for 60 yards and a score for Tioga, which plays at Alvord to close out the regular season.

The winner will get at least a share of the district title, pending Lindsay’s result against Trenton. The outcome of those games involving the fourth playoff teams will decide seeding for the 2A Division I bracket.

Branson Ashlock ran 21 time for 29 yards and had a 27-yard completion to Gavin Hamilton while Alex Sanchez ran three times for 21 yards for Tom Bean (0-8, 0-4), which closes out the season by hosting Collinsville.

Tioga took the ball first and needed to just four plays to cover 63 yards as Dorpinghaus capped off the drive with a seven-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs got the ball back after recovering a fumble on the 23-yard line and Dorpinghaus burst through the line for the touchdown from there in the middle of the first quarter.

Tioga recovered an onside kick at midfield and went five plays to take a 20-0 lead on Westbrook’s 33-yard pass to Mott in the final minute of the frame.

Caiden Brennan jumped on another fumble early in the next possession and Dorpinghaus raced 43 yards for a touchdown. Dalton Stanley punched in the two-point conversion and it was 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Brennan returned another fumble 23 yards for a score to extend the lead and Westbrook finished off the next Tioga drive on a one-yard TD run with just under eight minutes to go in the half.

With 5:22 left in the second quarter, Dorpinghaus scored again, this time from the 28 yard line, for a 49-0 lead at the break.

Tom Bean had a good drive to open the third quarter but then turned the ball over at the Tioga 39.

Dorpinghaus kicked off the drive with a 30-yard run before Norwood hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Westbrook.

The Tomcats fumbled away the ensuing kickoff at their three-yard line and Jeremiah DeLeon had a three-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter for a 63-0 lead.

Cameron Byler came up with an interception and Yant closed out the scoring with a four-yard run in the final minutes of the third.