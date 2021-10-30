Sherman knocked out of the playoff chase by Tyler

Phil Hicks

For the Herald Democrat

TYLER — Needing a victory to remain in the playoff race heading into the final week of the season, the Sherman Bearcats were unable to pull off the road upset they had to have as the Tyler Lions cemented their spot in the postseason with a 37-20 victory over the Cats in District 7-5A (I) action at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Xavier Tatum and Tacorey Gilliam each returned interceptions for scores to lead Tyler (6-3, 4-1), which is alone in second place and can clinch the second seed with a victory at fourth-place Longview to end the regular season.

Sherman (3-6, 1-4) saw its path to playoffs simplified after McKinney North had beaten Longview before the Bearcats took the field against the Lions. Sherman would advance with wins over Tyler and then at home against West Mesquite on Friday. Instead, the Cats will look to finish the season on a positive note and fifth in the standings.

Phoenix Grant completed 18-of-59 throws for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was picked off three times — two being very costly.

He tossed TD passes of 20 and 7 yards to Aries Jones, both in the fourth quarter. Jones finished with eight receptions for 95 yards while Zacoreian Harris added four catches for 64 yards.

Grant also led Sherman with 131 yards on 24 carries. Kane Bowen had six carries for 42 yards.

With quarterback Eli Holt on crutches and linebacker Tory Howland out for the season, the Lions overcame those losses on both sides of the ball.

Derrick McFall was just 4-of-13 passing for 71 yards but did lead Tyler with 148 yards and a TD on 12 carries. The Lions forced four turnovers to off-set the fact that Tyler ended with 258 yards and had to settle for three field goals from Saul Perez.

The Lions bolted out to a 27-0 lead thanks to McFall’s 55-yard touchdown run just minutes into the game and Perez booted a 35-yard field goal in the closing minutes of the first quarter.

JaKyron Lacy had a three-yard TD run early in the second stanza and Perez made a 46-yard field goal to extend the team.

Sherman was driving to cut into the lead but Tatum came up with an interception he brought back 61 yards for a score, weaving in and out near the sideline and then bolted away from the pack with 2:45 remaining before the break. It was the third turnover of the half by the Lions defense.

It appeared the Lions had another interception, this one by Lacy, near the end of the half but he was ruled out of bounds.

On the next play, Dane Casselberry nailed a 44-yard field goal to get Sherman on the board as the Lions led 27-3 at the half.

Casselberry connected on a 33-yard field goal less than four minutes into the third quarter but the next time the Bearcats had the ball and were in position to get within 27-13, Gilliam returned an interception 89 yards for a TD with 5:01 in the third for a 34-6 advantage.

Perez added a 29-yard field goal as the Lions were on top 37-6 with 10:53 of the fourth.

Jones had his first touchdown catch with 8:12 remaining and added his second with just over two minutes left.