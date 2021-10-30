Football Roundup — VA smashes Sanger; Whitesboro clinches playoffs

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Gavin Bybee ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on six carries as Van Alstyne piled up 364 yards on the ground in a 45-22 victory against Sanger in District 4-4A (II) action.

Gavin Montgomery was 9-of-13 passing for 150 yards and a TD and also scored on the ground, Sam Wyatt added eight carries for 66 yards and two TDs, Lucas Lindley finished with a pair of catches for 59 yards and a touchdown and Will Frey also scored on the ground for Van Alstyne (7-2, 2-1), which clinched no worse than the three seed.

The Panthers will end the regular season at Aubrey on Friday with the winner getting the second seed and the loser finishing third.

Rylan Smart ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a TD pass for fourth-place Sanger (5-4, 1-2), which hosts first-place Celina on Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28

In Whitesboro, Jacob Smith had six carries for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns as third-place Whitesboro held off fifth-place Paradise in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

While the Bearcats (5-4, 4-2) would not have been eliminated with a loss, they would have needed to win their final game at home against Peaster and get help to avoid losing a tie-breaker against Paradise (5-4 2-4) for the second straight season.

Mac Harper completed 8-of-10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and ran 12 times for 60 yards and a score, Sean Schares had two catches for 47 yards and a TD and also ran for touchdown and Asher Contreras gained 85 yards on 12 carries for Whitesboro, which will earn the third seed with a win over Peaster or get fourth place with a loss.

Paradise hosts Ponder on Friday to end its season.

District 5-3A (I)

Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14

In Pottsboro, Jett Carroll had 19 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals but Mount Vernon earned the win in a battle of district unbeatens.

Pottsboro (5-3, 5-1) will get the second seed for the playoffs while Mount Vernon (9-0, 6-0) will get the top seed and at least a share of the district title. The Cardinals play at Winnsboro to end the regular season at Friday while Mount Vernon hosts Howe.

Cooper Townsley added three carries for 39 yards, Major McBride chipped in 27 yards on 14 carries and Reid Thompson finished with three catches for 34 yards for Pottsboro.

Mackenzie McGill had 30 carries for 291 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mount Vernon.

Bonham 60, Howe 27

In Howe, Carson Daniels had 24 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ district loss against Bonham.

Austin Haley completed 14-of-28 passes for 151 yards and a TD while Cooper Jones totaled six catches for 87 yards and a score and ran three times for 49 yards for Howe (0-9, 0-6), which has lost 21 straight games.

The Bulldogs end their season at Mount Vernon on Friday.

Dustan Sewell had four catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns for Bonham (4-5, 3-3), which is tied with Winnsboro in fourth place. The Warriors will clinch the last playoff spot with a win at home against Rains.

District 8-3A (II)

Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15

In Gunter, the Tigers scored their most points in almost 100 years for a win over Lone Oak that clinched the top seed and at least a share of the district title.

Gunter (9-0, 5-0), which has won 39 straight district contests, earned a piece of its sixth consecutive district crown. The Tigers can have it to themselves with a victory over S&S in the regular-season finale.

Hudson Graham had six carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-9 passing for 94 yards, Ethan Sloan ran six times for 99 yards and two TDs, Logan Piece finished with four carries for 109 yards and a pair of scores as Gunter was on its way to 562 rushing yards.

Erik Tapia, Saul Rodriguez, Ivy Hellman and Jace Martin all had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers in their best offensive performance since a 79-0 victory over Collinsville to open the 1928 season.

Aaron Porter returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD for Lone Oak (2-7, 0-5), which trailed 49-7 at half-time.

Leonard 56, S&S 14

In Leonard, the S&S Rams were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against Leonard in district action.

Colten Courville and Hunter Blanscett caught touchdown passes from Kota Richardson for the Rams.

Fifth-place S&S (2-7, 2-3) needed a win to remain in a tie for third going into its last game at home against district champ Gunter on Friday

D.J. Brown had 19 carries for 248 yards and four touchdowns and also threw for 118 yards and two scores for Leonard (6-2, 3-2), which faces Whitewright to end the regular season. The winner will be the third seed and the loser the fourth seed.

District 5-2A (I)

Trenton 47, Collinsville 35

In Collinsville, the Pirates were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against Trenton in district action.

Fifth-place Collinsville (3-6, 1-3) needed a win against fourth-place Trenton due to Lindsay’s win over Alvord. Trenton (5-3, 2-2) clinched a postseason berth with the victory.

Collinsville will play at Tom Bean to end its season on Friday while Trenton will host Lindsay trying to improve its playoff seeding.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Texoma Christian 52, Dallas Fairhill 6

In Sherman, Hayden Turner completed 9-of-14 passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 104 yards and two TDs as Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Fairhill in district action.

Clay Whitson had two catches for 25 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a TD and also returned an interception for a score, Jonah Barker totaled two catches for 31 yards and a TD and Christian Garcia returned a fumble for a touchdown for Texoma Christian (1-8, 1-3), which ends its season at Irving Faustina on Friday.

Barrett Kahle returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Dallas Fairhill (0-8, 0-4).