Denison's loss to Liberty locks Jackets into fourth place

FRISCO — As good a first half as it was for Denison senior running back Jadarian Price, the second half belonged to Frisco Liberty junior quarterback Keldric Luster.

The two standouts more than lived up to their reputations and after Price helped stake the fourth-place Yellow Jackets to a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter, Luster rallied the second-place Redhawks to a 49-44 victory in District 7-5A (II) action at Toyota Stadium.

Price finished with 23 carries for 299 yards and three touchdowns but Denison (6-3, 4-3), which closes out the regular season by hosting Princeton on Thursday night, looked nothing like the unit that marched up and down the field when it struggled for a large portion of the second half.

Missed opportunities came back to haunt Denison — three drives inside the Liberty 31-yard line came up empty, a pair of touchdowns were called back and a first-and-goal at the five resulted in a field goal.

“We have to make plays when it counts. Offensively it’s a recurring thing,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “They made plays and we didn’t. It was really that simple.”

The Jackets are now locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs and will play at 8-5A (II) champion Ennis in the bi-district round.

“Gotta go get ready and play again. Playoffs start for us next week,” Whitson said. “We can’t limp in.”

Luster and the Redhawks (8-1, 6-1) took advantage, erasing a 38-20 deficit with four touchdowns in the span of six possessions while the Jackets had five consecutive empty drive, including three straight three-and-outs. Liberty totaled 690 yards while Denison ended with 497.

Luster completed 22-of-34 passes for 458 yards and six touchdowns with an interception to go with 27 carries for 218 yards and a score for Frisco Liberty, which can earn a share of the district title with a victory against Lovejoy on Thursday.

“Some of it was tackling. Some of it was guys in the wrong spot,” Whitson said. “We were dialing up everything we could and didn’t have an answer.”

A loss would give the Redhawks the three seed and that spot in the standings is what Denison was trying to earn by winning out. The Jackets were in good shape when Price took a toss down the left sideline 65 yards for a touchdown and a 38-20 advantage with just under 10 minutes to go in the third.

It was already the third TD of the second half — Caleb Heavner, who completed 16-of-23 throws for 169 yards, a TD and a pick, connected with Dylan DeHorney for a 24-yard score to begin the third quarter and Luster hit Sam Wenaas for a 46-yard touchdown five plays after that.

The teams continued to trade TDs as Luster scored on a nine-yard keeper to get Liberty back within 11 points.

Denison was about to restore the 18-point margin but a holding call brought back a 55-yard screen pass to Price for a score and the Jackets ended up punting on the drive.

Preston Urbine caught a 31-yard touchdown in the left side of the end zone and Luster ran in the conversion to make it a 38-35 contest with 3:52 left in the third.

After punting, the Jackets had another touchdown called back — this time wiping out a 44-yard Kenyan Kelly interception return. Denison started at the Liberty 31 instead, lost 10 yards on the first two snaps and eventually punted.

Liberty went in front when Jack Bryan, who totaled nine receptions for 164 yards, ran under Luster’s loft deep to the right seam for a 48-yard touchdown catch with just under 11 minutes left.

Denison went three-and-out but caught a break on the ensuing possession when Luster fumbled trying to sneak for a first down on third-and-inches at the Liberty 24.

Kelly recovered and the Jackets were in position to regain the lead. Heavner tried to hit Price on a reverse flea flicker but Cameron Wooley wasn’t fooled and intercepted it in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage.

Lawson Towne, who gained 125 yards on five catches, did most of the work on an 83-yard catch-and-run TD with 6:49 remaining for a 49-38 margin.

The Jackets pulled within five after DeHorney took an 18-yard reverse from Price to the house with just over three minutes left. Heavner was stopped on a keeper for the two-point try in hoping to make it a three-point game.

Denison didn’t attempt an onside kick and Liberty started at its 25. After a first down near midfield, a second-down run near the marker looked like it would lead to third and short but a late-hit penalty gave the Redhawks a first down and they kneeled out the victory.

“We thought about it,” Whitson said. “You go out defensively and think surely we’re going to make a stop.”

Denison held a 24-14 lead at half-time because Price gained 211 yards on 12 carries with a pair of touchdowns —one of which was for 59 yards in the final minute of the half.

Price almost had a 65-yard scoring run but had to avoid a defender near the right sideline and stepped out at the eight. Jack Aleman scored on a run through the line on the next play with 9:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Price pulled the Jackets within four when he capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that bridged the first two quarters. Trey Rhodes had a pair of catches for 28 yards along the way and Price scored on an eight-yard run less than a minute into the second stanza.

Denison scored on its opening drive but left points on the board. Keegan Pruitt caught a 22-yard pass to set up first-and-goal at the five but the Jackets had a pair of false starts and settled for Logan Voight’s 24-yard field goal in the middle of the first quarter.

Liberty scored twice in the span of three minutes for a 14-3 lead at the end of the first. The Redhawks jumped in front on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Luster to Bryan up the left seam just 50 seconds after Denison got on the board.

On the ensuing kickoff, Aleman and Pruitt bumped into each other trying for the fair catch and Chris Johnson recovered for Liberty at the Jacket 29-yard line. Towne caught a jump ball in the left side of the end zone and the Redhawks were up by 11 with just over two minutes to go in the first.

Luster nearly gave Liberty a 21-10 advantage two plays after Price’s first touchdown when he broke loose on an 84-yard run down the right sideline. Braden Maxwell tackled him from behind at the one-yard line and knocked the ball out. Urbine couldn’t fall on the fumble before it went out of the end zone for a touchback. The Jackets notched Aleman’s TD two plays later for the 14-point swing.

The Redhawks went for it when they had fourth-and-one at the Denison 36 with just over seven minutes to go in the half but Jakalen Fields stopped Luster’s keeper in the backfield. It was one of four straight scoreless possessions by Liberty to end the half.