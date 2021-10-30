Bells wraps up second seed; Whitewright to playoffs despite loss

Carrie Johnson

For the Herald Democrat

BELLS — After suffering its only district loss, the Bells Panthers closed out the final month of the season with blowout victories, the latest a 57-12 decision against the Whitewright Tigers to close out their portion of the District 8-3A (II) schedule.

Bells (7-3, 5-1) clinched a runner-up spot in the standings and the second seed for the playoffs with the victory, heading into its bye on Friday before opening the playoffs against the third-place team in 7-3A (II).

“It was a great team win, on senior night, in front of a huge crowd! We now have to gear up and be our best every week,” Bells head coach Dale West said.

Whitewright (4-5, 3-2) was still able to clinch a playoff spot despite the loss and the Tigers will now face Leonard to end the regular season with seeding on the line. The winner of the match-up will be the third seed while the loser gets the fourth seed.

Spencer Hinds had 10 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Bo Baker added 10 carries for 111 yards and a TD, Brock Baker chipped in eight carries for 48 yards and two scores, Blake Rolen finished with five carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and Hayden Allen had 77 yards and a score on three carries for Bells, which gained all 413 yards on the ground.

Colby Jones had 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught a 24-yard pass, Caleb Kennemur finished with four catches for 46 yards and a score and Maverick Sartain totaled two receptions for 62 yards for Whitewright.

The Tigers started with the ball but managed just one first down and a 12-yard punt set up Bells at the Whitewright-37-yard line. Three plays later Hinds had a 29-yard TD run and after the two-point conversion it was an 8-0 margin.

The Tigers immediately responded with some big pushes down the field and Kayden Carraway threw on the run to find Kennemur in the end zone from 16 yards out.

Whitewright trailed after a failed two-point conversion and Bells was able to go up 14-6 when Hinds got through the left side for a 12-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Bells forced Whitewright to punt and the Panthers were on the way to extending the lead when Brock Baker scored from four yards out.

Canyon Payne recovered a fumble on Whitewright’s next possession and Bells took over at the 13-yard line. Bo Baker punched in a two-yard touchdown run with Brock Baker finding the end zone on the two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 30-6 at half-time.

Bells continued to widen the gap as it started the third quarter with a touchdown drive. Rolen faked a handoff and raced 22 yards on the TD keeper.

Sartain had a 57-yard catch-and-run to the Bells’ three-yard line where Jones punched it in for a second Tiger touchdown.

It was as close as Whitewright would get. Hinds notched his final touchdown run — a 25-yarder — and then minutes later Brock Baker scored on a 17-yard run in the middle of the third quarter.

Allen closed out the scoring on a 17-yard run during the fourth quarter.