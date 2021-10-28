TCS volleyball finishes second in the TAPPS 2-2A standings

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD — T’a nne Boyd had nine kills, six digs and three blocks as Texoma Christian ended TAPPS District 2-2A play with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 loss against Weatherford Christian.

Texoma Christian (12-8, 5-3) finished as the district runner-up while Weatherford Christian (13-6, 6-2) took the district title with the victory.

Anzley Poe totaled four blocks, Grace Gross collected five digs and Claire Tarpley, Paige Miller and Annika Hogan added four digs each for Texoma Christian, which opens the playoffs next week against an opponent to be determined.