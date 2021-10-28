Storm volleyball has comeback fall short against Southern Nazarene

Herald Democrat

BETHANY, Okla. — Caroline Griffith posted a match-high 18 kills but Southeastern Oklahoma State’s comeback fell just short as Southern Nazarene held off the Storm, 25-14, 25-19, 26-28, 25-27, 15-11, in Great American Conference play.

Jocelyn Grewing turned in eight kills while Madison Martinez and Mya Afflerbach added seven kills apiece, Jadyn James collected seven blocks, Ruthie Forson handed out 41 assists to go with 12 digs and five kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 19 digs, McKenzie Turkoly finished with 18 digs and Skylor Lewis turned in 17 digs for Southeastern (7-15, 4-8), which hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.