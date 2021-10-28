Grayson selects four new members for Hall of Fame

Herald Democrat

The Grayson College Athletic Hall of Fame is adding four new members as the College announced the selections for its latest inductees: Danny Darwin, Dr. Kim Williams, Dr. Sid Simpson and Sherman Perry.

Grayson will hold a ceremony at the Denison Hilton Garden Inn at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 to honor the significant impact they had on the school’s athletic department in their respective sports. The ceremony will also celebrate the 2021 Lady Vikings softball team, which was the runner-up after reaching the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I World Series for the first time. The players will be receiving their conference championship rings as part of the festivities.

The quartet joins the inaugural class of former head coaches Tim Tadlock (baseball) and Bill Brock (basketball), who were selected in 2019.

Darwin starred at Bonham before joining the Vikings baseball program and became one of its most accomplished alumni.

He spent 21 seasons in the major leagues from 1978 to 1998 with eight teams, including stints with both Texas-based franchises. Darwin pitched for the Rangers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1976, from 1978-84 and again in 1995 and the Astros from 1986-1990 and again in 1996.

The right-hander ended his career with a 171-182 record and a 3.84 earned run average with 1,942 strikeouts in 3,016.2 innings across 716 appearances (371 starts). He led the National League in ERA at 2.21 in 1990.

After his retirement he began coaching at the minor league level and served as a pitching coach at the Single-A and Double-A level. During the 2018 season he was the pitching coach in the majors for the Cincinnati Reds. He was most recently the pitching coach for the Reds’ Double-A affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts, for the 2019 season.

His No. 18 is one of three retired numbers by the Grayson baseball program, joining John Lackey (14) and Tadlock (6).

Dr. Williams became the first softball coach in Grayson College history in 1998 and was in charge until 2006.

She had spent the two prior seasons at Oklahoma Panhandle State, having started that program from scratch in 1996.

At Grayson, she helped lead the Lady Vikings to as high as the No. 7 ranking in the national polls and the program advanced to the region tournament every season.

Williams, a former all-state player at Tulsa Union who went on to play at Oklahoma Baptist and Northeastern State, shared the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honor in 2000.

After the 2006 season, she stepped away from coaching to spend more time with her family. For the next two years she was Grayson’s Education program director and then served as the Dean of the South Campus for a decade before a year-and-a half stint as Grayson’s Dean of Workforce Education.

Williams is currently the Dean of Northeastern State University's Muskogee Campus, a position she has held since July 2019.

Dr. Simpson was hired in 1964 to be the school’s first athletic director and men’s basketball coach. He led the Vikings until 1970, when he left to earn his doctorate from North Texas State, now the University of North Texas, and then took on a similar task at Western Texas College, where he was that school’s first AD and men’s basketball coach.

This is the second Hall of Fame honor Dr. Simpson, 94, has received this year. He was inducted into the Arkansas Activities Association Hall of Fame for his work in several positions starting in 1977, among them the Commissioner of the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference, athletic director at The University of Central Arkansas, his alma mater, and the assistant superintendent and athletic director for the Pine Bluff School District for the final 14 years before his retirement.

Dr. Simpson started his coaching career at Watson Chapel High School in his hometown of Pine Bluff from 1948-55 before becoming the Denison boys basketball coach from 1956-59. He then was an assistant coach and the Dean of Men at McMurry College when Grayson hired him.

Perry was a standout player during Simpson’s tenure as a member of Grayson’s first basketball teams after graduating from Carter G. Woodson High School in Normangee in 1965. As a senior, Perry was valedictorian, team captain and an all-state selection in helping his team earn the Prairie View Interscholastic League Class B state championship.

He played his final two seasons at Tarleton State University and was named team captain and the Team MVP in his senior year, when he averaged 16.2 points per game.

Perry was the first African American graduate from Tarleton in earning both his B.A. and M.S. in Kinesiology as well as the school’s first African American coach and faculty member.

It was part of a 37-year career in teaching and coaching, including as Tarleton State’s head coach from 1978-88 – when he earned the honor as the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association Coach of the Year, before his retirement in 2006.

Perry was inducted into the Tarleton State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and has been named Tarleton State University Outstanding Alumni of the Year.