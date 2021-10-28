Denison faces Frisco Liberty in a 7-5A (II) showcase of playmakers

The Denison Yellow Jackets have as dynamic a playmaker as you can find, not only in North Texas, the Lone Star State or the country. There are very few times when senior running back Jadarian Price steps on the field that he is not the only athlete wrecking the game plan for opposing defenses.

Across the field this week the Frisco Liberty Redhawks have one of those rare talents in junior quarterback Keldric Luster – and the dual-threat ability that has produced eye-popping numbers is the type of problem fourth-place Denison (6-2, 4-2) will look to solve when it travels to face second-place Liberty (7-1, 5-1) in District 7-5A (II) action at Toyota Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“He’s that good. He’s really good,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “We’ll have to tackle well; we’ll have to pressure him well; we’ll have to adjust well.”

The Jackets get a rare taste of what it feels like for opponents gearing up for trying to stop, or at least slow down Price, who scored the 50th touchdown of his career last week and is approaching 5,000 rushing yards in his career.

Every time Price touches the ball could lead to a big play. The same can be said about Luster.

“The difference is we don’t snap it to him,” Whitson said about Luster as a threat on every play, since the offense starts in his hands.

This is a monster match-up in the standings with two games remaining. The winner will clinch a playoff spot and the loser could as well, as long as Prosper Rock Hill gets beaten by Frisco. It also has major implications for seeding as the winner is most likely going to clinch third place and the loser will wind up fourth. Denison ends with seventh-place Princeton and Liberty closes with first-place Lovejoy, so the outcome in this game should be the difference between a 5-2 district mark and a 4-3 finish.

“I know how good we can be,” Whitson said. “The big question around here has been, can we win a game we’re not supposed to? We didn’t do that against Lovejoy. We didn’t do that against Frisco. Let’s go make that happen.”

The Jackets rebounded from their loss against Frisco with a 48-24 victory over Frisco Lebanon Trail last week. Caleb Heavner completed 13-of-17 passes for a career-best 217 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, Price had 11 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns, Keegan Pruitt finished with six catches for 79 yards and Trey Rhodes totaled 73 yards and a TD on three receptions as Denison held a 42-10 lead after three quarters.

Last season Denison didn’t face Luster, who was 98-of-155 passing for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions and ran 95 times for 795 yards and 17 TDs in only six games because of injury. The Jackets won 55-31 to clinch a playoff spot and the third seed for the playoffs. History repeating itself won’t be easy considering Luster’s command of the offense.

“I have a hard time saying anything’s going to be a shootout with our defense. They want that type of challenge,” Whitson said. “I hate last team wins the ballgame. I know I’m in the minority. People in 2021 want the scoreboard to burst into flames.”

Frisco Liberty is already having one of the best seasons in program history, dating back to its inception in 2008, and has won as many games as the previous three seasons combined.

The Red Hawks went 6-5 last season with a bi-district loss to Ennis and consecutive playoff trips would be the first since three straight from 2009-11. The middle season in that streak, when Liberty went 12-1, is the only season other than this one with more victories. The 2009 squad also won seven games, but had multiple playoff wins to get that total. Since 2011, this is just the third winning season for the Redhawks.

Liberty is coming off a 53-28 victory against Princeton where it pulled away after leading just 27-21 at half-time and 33-21 going to the fourth quarter.

Luster completed 23-of-30 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, ran 19 times for 258 yards and three scores and also caught a 30-yard pass.

Lawson Towne had 14 catches for 152 yards and two TDs and Ethan Ashmore caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Redhawks opened the season with five straight victories – scoring at least 41 points in each game – before suffering its loss to Frisco by a 43-7 margin.

Liberty bounced back with a 56-7 win over Lebanon Trail before the victory against Princeton last week.

For the season, Luster has completed 144-of-213 passes for 2,169 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions and leads the team with 885 yards and 15 TDs on 113 carries.

All of that comes despite the fact that for the past five games he hasn’t had one of the top receivers in the country to throw to. Senior Evan Stewart, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the top player in the state for the Class of 2021, the top receiver in the nation and the third overall player, opted out of the rest of his final year after playing the first three games.

Jack Bryan, Jaxson Frazier and Cartier Beverly almost evenly share the backfield carries. Bryan has 395 yards and five scores on 68 carries, Frazier is at 42 carries for 364 yards and six TDs and Beverly has 315 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.

Towne has taken over the lead receiver role with 56 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns. Despite not playing for more than a month, Stewart is still Liberty’s second-leading receiver (19 catches, 414 yards, 3 TDs). Bryan has 20 receptions for 334 yards and three TDs while Preston Urbine is next with 13 catches for 162 yards and a score.

District 7-5A (II)

What: Denison at Frisco Liberty

Where: Toyota Stadium

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1