Whitewright can't clinch playoffs on first try, now preps for play-in

WHITEWRIGHT — The Lady Tigers didn’t want to be in this position; they wanted to be gearing up for a different winner-take-all match.

But things don’t always go according to plan and Whitewright used up the first chance to clinch a playoff spot, losing to Bonham, 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 25-18, in the District 11-3A finale that put the Lady Tigers and the Lady Warriors on equal footing. The cushion Whitewright had in the standings is gone and now there is only one final opportunity to advance.

“Their offense was a lot sharper than ours,” Whitewright head coach Kailey Marsh said. “They didn’t have a lot of unforced errors. It was a sloppy game for us.

“Now we adjust on offense and defense and be ready.”

The victory kept the Lady Warriors’ season alive and set up a play-in rematch at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Bells. The winner will take on District 12-3A champion Prairiland in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week while the loser stays home.

Whitewright (14-19, 6-8) is trying to make the postseason for the second time in program history and the first since 2013 while Bonham is looking to return after a one-year absence.

Both teams can lament the fact they lost to a team below them in the standings and that a victory by either would have kept this tie from happening. Each won on the other’s home floor, each time decided in four games.

“It’s going to be a nail-biter,” Marsh said. “It’ll be neck-and-neck.”

Ashton Long had 16 kills and 17 digs, Rylie Godbey added nine kills and 13 digs, Maya Patterson chipped in six kills and 11 blocks, Katy Long totaled 32 assists, four kills, six blocks and nine digs, Robin Edwards contributed five blocks and Isabela De Assumpcao and Regan Eldridge each collected 15 digs for Whitewright.

The Lady Tigers nearly battled all the way back from a 2-0 hole to put the pressure back on Bonham as Whitewright was on the verge of forcing a deciding fifth game. After some early leads by the Lady Tigers, the Lady Warriors went ahead after the Game 4 score was tied at five. The margin never got very big after that and Ashton Long overpowered a block as Whitewright pulled even at 14.

The Lady Tigers were in front at 17-16 — their first lead since 4-3. But a hitting error followed and Bonham nearly served out the game, going on an 8-0 run that included consecutive aces from Allison Kirkpatrick near the end.

Only a service error prolonged the inevitable as Breauna Killgo forced the play-in match-up on a kill.

Whitewright showed its fight by the way it handled Game 3 after how the second game unfolded. Godbey helped stake the Lady Tigers to an early lead before Bonham used a 6-0 run to go in front. Whitewright called a timeout down 9-4 and then Ashton Long had three straight kills before Katy Long landed an ace and the margin was down to a point.

The Lady Tigers made their move with the score tied at 14 but the Lady Warriors did enough to hang around, eventually pulled even at 22 and went ahead on the next point.

Potentially two plays away from being beaten, Eldredge tied the score on a kill and Whitewright was up on the ensuing point. This time Bonham had the answer on Killgo’s kill to knot the score but Godbey slammed down a response and Patterson and Katy Long combined on a block to extend the match.

The start to Game 2 made it look like Whitewright was going to have serious trouble and a quick night. Bonham raced out to a 12-0 advantage behind Kirkpatrick and Killgo and the Lady Tigers never were close to digging out of the deep deficit. The only time Whitewright was within single digits came at 18-9 before the home team quickly found itself on the verge of being swept.

Bonham took the opening game after it trailed for almost the entire first half of it —the Lady Warriors scored the opening point and didn’t go in front until 14-13 on a kill by Kirkpatrick. That was part of a 5-1 burst which gave Bonham the lead for the rest of the frame.

Whitewright made a couple of pushes to get within two points, the last at 20-18, before the Lady Warriors notched four straight points and then went on to claim the 1-0 advantage.

Ashton Long and Patterson helped the Lady Tigers to the early lead and they were up 11-6 when Patterson landed a kill before Bonham started to chip away at the deficit.