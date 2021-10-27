Week 10 Texoma High School Football Previews

Jason Della Rosa
Herald Democrat
Bells' Bo Baker and the Panthers close out the regular season on Friday night when they host Whitewright in District 8-3A (II).

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Tyler

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 3-5, 1-3; Tyler 5-3, 3-1

Last week: Sherman lost 50-28 against McKinney North; Tyler lost 42-14 against Highland Park

Series: Tyler leads 6-3

Last season: Sherman won 30-9

Players to watch: Sherman: QB Phoenix Grant, DL Teyvian Knight; Tyler: WR Montrell Wade, LB Jacob Villela

Notable: Sherman will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss and Tyler will clinch a playoff spot with a win … The Bearcats have allowed at least 50 points three times this season after not allowing that many in just one game since 2017 … A victory will give Tyler more victories than the previous two seasons combined.

Denison at Frisco Liberty

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 6-2, 4-2; Frisco Liberty 7-1, 5-1

Last week: Denison won 48-24 against Frisco Lebanon Trail; Frisco Liberty won 53-28 against Princeton

Series: Denison leads 5-4

Last season: Denison won 55-31

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jadarian Price, DB Lane Tharpe; Frisco Liberty: QB Keldric Luster, LB Daniel Ajayi

Notable: The winner will clinch a playoff spot and have the inside track for the third seed. The loser will clinch a playoff spot if Rock Hill loses against Frisco … Denison will have consecutive regular seasons with at least seven wins for the first time since 2008-09 … Frisco Liberty has won has many games this season as the past three years combined and the most in a single year since 2010.

Sanger at Van Alstyne

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Sanger 5-3, 1-1; Van Alstyne 6-2, 1-1

Last week: Sanger won 24-20 against Krum; Van Alstyne lost 41-12 against Celina

Series: Sanger leads 8-3

Last season: Sanger won 42-7

Players to watch: Sanger: QB Rylan Smart, LB Tyler Gatlin; Van Alstyne: RB Jaden Mahan, DL Logan Young

Notable: Both teams are part of a three-way tie with Aubrey for second place … Van Alstyne has already clinched a playoff spot, both its games against Sanger and Aubrey to end the season will determine its seeding … Sanger will clinch a playoff spot with a victory or a Krum loss to Aubrey.

Paradise at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Paradise 5-3, 2-3; Whitesboro 4-4, 3-2

Last week: Paradise lost 41-38 in double overtime against Peaster; Whitesboro won 64-7 against Bowie

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-2

Last season: Paradise won 20-12

Players to watch: Paradise: QB Carter Stainton, LB Koby Dickens; Whitesboro: WR Jace Sanders, DL Kyler Murphree

Notable: Whitesboro will clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Paradise will be eliminated with a loss … The 64 points scored by the Bearcats last week tied a school record … Paradise made the playoffs last year via the head-to-head tie-breaker over Whitesboro.

Bonham at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Bonham 3-5, 2-3; Howe 0-8, 0-5

Last week: Bonham lost 58-37 against Pottsboro; Howe lost 50-0 against Mineola

Series: Howe leads 3-2

Last season: Bonham won 31-29

Players to watch: Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, DB Dustan Sewell; Howe: ATH Kaleb McNutt, LB Braden Smith

Notable: Last year’s game was decided on a last-second field goal and the only Howe contest decided by less than 23 points … The Bulldogs have allowed at least 50 points four times so far this season … A victory would give Bonham more wins that the past two seasons combined.

Mount Vernon at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Mount Vernon 8-0, 5-0; Pottsboro 5-2, 5-0

Last week: Mount Vernon won 41-21 against Winnsboro; Pottsboro won 58-37 against Bonham

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 49-43

Players to watch: Mount Vernon: QB Braden Bennett, DL Boone Morris; Pottsboro: QB Jett Carroll, DL Xanth Turner

Notable: The winner will earn the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title … Pottsboro has scored at least 45 points in every district contest … Mount Vernon, which is ranked No. 4 in the state-wide rankings, has scored at least 38 points in every game.

Whitewright at Bells

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Whitewright 4-4, 3-1; Bells 6-3, 4-1

Last week: Whitewright did not play; Bells won 34-7 against S&S

Series: Whitewright leads 47-17-2

Last season: Bells won 28-20

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Maverick Sartain, LB Kenneth York; Bells: QB Blake Rolen, DB Jacob Aaron

Notable: The Panthers have won three straight in the series after Whitewright won 14 of 15 meetings … This is the final game of the regular season for Bells, which has the district bye next week. It will clinch at least the second seed with a win … Whitewright will clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

S&S at Leonard

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: S&S 2-6, 2-2; Leonard 5-2, 2-2

Last week: S&S lost 34-7 against Bells; Leonard won 50-14 against Lone Oak

Series: Leonard leads 9-8

Last season: S&S won 41-40

Players to watch: S&S: QB Kota Richardson, DB Cassyn Graham; Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle

Notable: S&S made a fourth-down stop deep in its territory to win last year’s match-up … The winner will clinch a playoff spot if Whitewright beats Bells … Leonard has scored at least 39 points in every victory.

Lone Oak at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Lone Oak 2-6, 0-4; Gunter 8-0, 4-0

Last week: Lone Oak lost 50-14 against Leonard; Gunter won 49-14 against Blue Ridge

Series: Gunter leads 10-7-1

Last season: Gunter won 63-6

Players to watch: Lone Oak: WR Luke Ohannessian, LB Jacob Jackson; Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, LB Nathan Nelson

Notable: Lone Oak’s last win over Gunter was in 1969 … The Tigers have allowed just two first-half touchdowns this season with one being an interception return for a score … Gunter will clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a win while Lone Oak has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Tom Bean at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Tom Bean 0-7, 0-3; Tioga 4-4, 2-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 55-0 against Lindsay; Tioga won 23-13 against Collinsville

Series: Tom Bean leads 9-4-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 46-8

Players to watch: Tom Bean: RB Colby Davis, DL Gerson Hernandez; Tioga: RB Johnny Dorpinghaus, DL Micah Kent

Notable: Tioga will clinch a playoff berth with a win and Tom Bean will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss … The Bulldogs will have their first non-losing regular season since moving up to the 11-man ranks in 2018 with a victory and match their win total from the last three seasons combined … Tom Bean is trying to avoid its first 0-8 start since 2006.

Trenton at Collinsville

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: W.L. Stephenson Athletic Complex

Records: Trenton 4-3, 1-2; Collinsville 3-5, 1-2

Last week: Trenton lost 51-17 against Alvord; Collinsville lost 23-13 against Tioga

Series: Collinsville leads 8-1

Last season: Collinsville won 31-9

Players to watch: Trenton: RB Colton Gray, DL Jacob Forgione; Collinsville: RB Parker Wells, DB Jonathan Montanez

Notable: Trenton’s lone victory in the series was in 1959 … Collinsville would clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Tioga win over Tom Bean and a Lindsay win against Alvord … A victory would give Trenton its most wins in a season since restarting football in 2012 and its first five-win campaign overall since 1933.

Dallas Fairhill at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: TCS Field

Records: Dallas Fairhill 0-7, 0-3; Texoma Christian 0-8, 0-3

Last week: Dallas Fairhill lost 54-8 against Irving Faustina; Texoma Christian lost 58-0 against Fort Worth Covenant Classical

Series: Texoma Christian leads 1-0

Last season: Texoma Christian won 84-33

Players to watch: Dallas Fairhill: n/a; Texoma Christian: RB Christian Garcia, DB Clay Whitson

Notable: Last year’s victory was the lone win by Texoma Christian during the 2020 season … TCS has been shut out four times in the past five games … Dallas Fairhill has lost 11 games dating back to last season.