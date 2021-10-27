Week 10 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Tyler

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 3-5, 1-3; Tyler 5-3, 3-1

Last week: Sherman lost 50-28 against McKinney North; Tyler lost 42-14 against Highland Park

Series: Tyler leads 6-3

Last season: Sherman won 30-9

Players to watch: Sherman: QB Phoenix Grant, DL Teyvian Knight; Tyler: WR Montrell Wade, LB Jacob Villela

Notable: Sherman will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss and Tyler will clinch a playoff spot with a win … The Bearcats have allowed at least 50 points three times this season after not allowing that many in just one game since 2017 … A victory will give Tyler more victories than the previous two seasons combined.

Denison at Frisco Liberty

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 6-2, 4-2; Frisco Liberty 7-1, 5-1

Last week: Denison won 48-24 against Frisco Lebanon Trail; Frisco Liberty won 53-28 against Princeton

Series: Denison leads 5-4

Last season: Denison won 55-31

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jadarian Price, DB Lane Tharpe; Frisco Liberty: QB Keldric Luster, LB Daniel Ajayi

Notable: The winner will clinch a playoff spot and have the inside track for the third seed. The loser will clinch a playoff spot if Rock Hill loses against Frisco … Denison will have consecutive regular seasons with at least seven wins for the first time since 2008-09 … Frisco Liberty has won has many games this season as the past three years combined and the most in a single year since 2010.

Sanger at Van Alstyne

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Sanger 5-3, 1-1; Van Alstyne 6-2, 1-1

Last week: Sanger won 24-20 against Krum; Van Alstyne lost 41-12 against Celina

Series: Sanger leads 8-3

Last season: Sanger won 42-7

Players to watch: Sanger: QB Rylan Smart, LB Tyler Gatlin; Van Alstyne: RB Jaden Mahan, DL Logan Young

Notable: Both teams are part of a three-way tie with Aubrey for second place … Van Alstyne has already clinched a playoff spot, both its games against Sanger and Aubrey to end the season will determine its seeding … Sanger will clinch a playoff spot with a victory or a Krum loss to Aubrey.

Paradise at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Paradise 5-3, 2-3; Whitesboro 4-4, 3-2

Last week: Paradise lost 41-38 in double overtime against Peaster; Whitesboro won 64-7 against Bowie

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-2

Last season: Paradise won 20-12

Players to watch: Paradise: QB Carter Stainton, LB Koby Dickens; Whitesboro: WR Jace Sanders, DL Kyler Murphree

Notable: Whitesboro will clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Paradise will be eliminated with a loss … The 64 points scored by the Bearcats last week tied a school record … Paradise made the playoffs last year via the head-to-head tie-breaker over Whitesboro.

Bonham at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Bonham 3-5, 2-3; Howe 0-8, 0-5

Last week: Bonham lost 58-37 against Pottsboro; Howe lost 50-0 against Mineola

Series: Howe leads 3-2

Last season: Bonham won 31-29

Players to watch: Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, DB Dustan Sewell; Howe: ATH Kaleb McNutt, LB Braden Smith

Notable: Last year’s game was decided on a last-second field goal and the only Howe contest decided by less than 23 points … The Bulldogs have allowed at least 50 points four times so far this season … A victory would give Bonham more wins that the past two seasons combined.

Mount Vernon at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Mount Vernon 8-0, 5-0; Pottsboro 5-2, 5-0

Last week: Mount Vernon won 41-21 against Winnsboro; Pottsboro won 58-37 against Bonham

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 49-43

Players to watch: Mount Vernon: QB Braden Bennett, DL Boone Morris; Pottsboro: QB Jett Carroll, DL Xanth Turner

Notable: The winner will earn the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title … Pottsboro has scored at least 45 points in every district contest … Mount Vernon, which is ranked No. 4 in the state-wide rankings, has scored at least 38 points in every game.

Whitewright at Bells

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Whitewright 4-4, 3-1; Bells 6-3, 4-1

Last week: Whitewright did not play; Bells won 34-7 against S&S

Series: Whitewright leads 47-17-2

Last season: Bells won 28-20

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Maverick Sartain, LB Kenneth York; Bells: QB Blake Rolen, DB Jacob Aaron

Notable: The Panthers have won three straight in the series after Whitewright won 14 of 15 meetings … This is the final game of the regular season for Bells, which has the district bye next week. It will clinch at least the second seed with a win … Whitewright will clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

S&S at Leonard

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: S&S 2-6, 2-2; Leonard 5-2, 2-2

Last week: S&S lost 34-7 against Bells; Leonard won 50-14 against Lone Oak

Series: Leonard leads 9-8

Last season: S&S won 41-40

Players to watch: S&S: QB Kota Richardson, DB Cassyn Graham; Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle

Notable: S&S made a fourth-down stop deep in its territory to win last year’s match-up … The winner will clinch a playoff spot if Whitewright beats Bells … Leonard has scored at least 39 points in every victory.

Lone Oak at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Lone Oak 2-6, 0-4; Gunter 8-0, 4-0

Last week: Lone Oak lost 50-14 against Leonard; Gunter won 49-14 against Blue Ridge

Series: Gunter leads 10-7-1

Last season: Gunter won 63-6

Players to watch: Lone Oak: WR Luke Ohannessian, LB Jacob Jackson; Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, LB Nathan Nelson

Notable: Lone Oak’s last win over Gunter was in 1969 … The Tigers have allowed just two first-half touchdowns this season with one being an interception return for a score … Gunter will clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a win while Lone Oak has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Tom Bean at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Tom Bean 0-7, 0-3; Tioga 4-4, 2-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 55-0 against Lindsay; Tioga won 23-13 against Collinsville

Series: Tom Bean leads 9-4-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 46-8

Players to watch: Tom Bean: RB Colby Davis, DL Gerson Hernandez; Tioga: RB Johnny Dorpinghaus, DL Micah Kent

Notable: Tioga will clinch a playoff berth with a win and Tom Bean will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss … The Bulldogs will have their first non-losing regular season since moving up to the 11-man ranks in 2018 with a victory and match their win total from the last three seasons combined … Tom Bean is trying to avoid its first 0-8 start since 2006.

Trenton at Collinsville

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: W.L. Stephenson Athletic Complex

Records: Trenton 4-3, 1-2; Collinsville 3-5, 1-2

Last week: Trenton lost 51-17 against Alvord; Collinsville lost 23-13 against Tioga

Series: Collinsville leads 8-1

Last season: Collinsville won 31-9

Players to watch: Trenton: RB Colton Gray, DL Jacob Forgione; Collinsville: RB Parker Wells, DB Jonathan Montanez

Notable: Trenton’s lone victory in the series was in 1959 … Collinsville would clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Tioga win over Tom Bean and a Lindsay win against Alvord … A victory would give Trenton its most wins in a season since restarting football in 2012 and its first five-win campaign overall since 1933.

Dallas Fairhill at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: TCS Field

Records: Dallas Fairhill 0-7, 0-3; Texoma Christian 0-8, 0-3

Last week: Dallas Fairhill lost 54-8 against Irving Faustina; Texoma Christian lost 58-0 against Fort Worth Covenant Classical

Series: Texoma Christian leads 1-0

Last season: Texoma Christian won 84-33

Players to watch: Dallas Fairhill: n/a; Texoma Christian: RB Christian Garcia, DB Clay Whitson

Notable: Last year’s victory was the lone win by Texoma Christian during the 2020 season … TCS has been shut out four times in the past five games … Dallas Fairhill has lost 11 games dating back to last season.