Bearcats now face must-win game, with conditions

The initial scenario for the Sherman Bearcats to make the playoffs was a relatively straightforward process.

But a stumble to open the final stretch of the season has made things a little more complicated.

Now the Cats have no margin for error — and they could end up needing a decisive victory at that — as fifth-place Sherman (3-5, 1-3) travels to second-place Tyler (5-3, 3-1) in District 7-5A (I) action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The No. 1 priority is to win,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “You have to go and win. Going to the playoffs can only happen if we win this game.”

With two games remaining, the Bearcats cannot lose either of their final contests or they will be eliminated. But they also might need some help along the way. This week against the Lions, the margin of victory could also be a factor — pending the outcome of Thursday night’s matchup between McKinney North and Longview.

If North loses, then Sherman has to beat Tyler by at least 15 points as it tries for a three-way tie for third place between the Cats, Tyler and North. A win by 14 points or fewer gives the two playoff spots to North and Tyler and Sherman stays home.

And even if the three tie and are equal on points, it would come down to a coin flip to determine the final two berths and which team gets left out.

If North is able to beat Longview, then Sherman would just have to beat Tyler by any margin and in the last week of the season take care of business against West Mesquite and have Tyler lose to Longview. That would give the Bearcats the head-to-head tie-breaker on the Lions.

“Heck yeah that helps,” Cain said. “We’ll know the approach we need a lot more after Thursday night. Regardless, the main priority is go with the game and as we do that, we’ll know if we have to reach that magic number.”

The Cats also knew that a win against North last Friday would help a great deal in their playoff push and they came up short by a 50-28 margin against a team that also needed a victory to enhance its playoff chances.

Phoenix Grant threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns while Vontrelle Sanders had four catches for 121 yards and two TDs, Aries Jones finished with six catches for 109 yards and a score and Elijah Chapman totaled 99 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

But Sherman was playing catchup after it held an 8-7 lead in the first quarter. North, which ran for 314 yards and scored six of its seven TDs on the ground, led 21-15 at half-time and extended that advantage to 42-21 after three quarters.

“We had a punt get blocked and that was a huge momentum play. We had a chance to feel pretty good about ourselves going in at half-time,” Cain said. “The difference was probably in the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

It was the third time this season, and second straight game, the Bearcats have allowed at least 50 points.

“How frustrating? Very,” Cain said. “I don’t care how we win but we have to play better defensively and that falls on me.”

Tyler is coming off a 42-14 loss against first-place Highland Park but the Lions lost more than just a game. Quarterback Eli Holt suffered a leg injury in the middle of the second quarter, did not return and head coach Ricklan Holmes told the Tyler Morning Telegraph earlier this week that the senior quarterback will be held out against the Bearcats as a precaution.

“I don’t know if that’s really the case or not. Are you playing checkers or chess?” Cain said about the potential of false information being out there.

Holt had completed 4-of-10 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception and gained 25 yards on five carries before being sidelined. The Lions turned things over to Derrick McFall and the sophomore finished the game by completing 9-of-22 passes for 55 yards and an interception but did run 20 times for 90 yards and a score. McFall is expected to get the nod against the Bearcats.

“We’re preparing for both of them,” Cain said. “The other quarterback is a starting receiver; they put him in the backfield. He’s everywhere. He is electric.”

Outside of the QB spot, Tyler didn’t get much in the way on the ground — JaMichael Cooper had five carries for 15 yards — while Montrell Wade had three catches for 80 yards and a TD while Makavion Potts finished with four receptions for 42 yards.

For the season, McFall has completed 12-of-26 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Holt was at 103-of-195 completions for 2,032 yards with 21 TDs and seven INTs.

When McFall isn’t behind center he is still contributing — he has 26 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns and leads the Lions with 394 yards and six TDs on 45 carries.

Wade is tops on the team in all receiving categories — 32 catches, 739 yards, 13 touchdowns — while Potts is next with 28 grabs for 546 yards and four scores.

“They’re a passing team. The pass 57 percent of the time,” Cain said. “A lot of their running is scrambles after dropping back to pass.”

The Lions had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Scots as they started 7-5A (I) play with wins over McKinney North (35-18), West Mesquite (31-18) and Wylie East (48-10).

In non-district play, Tyler started the season with a 24-10 loss to Texas High and a 62-55 defeat to rival Tyler Legacy before wins over Nacogdoches, 40-12, and Mesquite Horn, 34-26.

Tyler has won as many games as the last two years combined and improved over last season’s 2-7 record where the Lions ended up fifth in the district standings, a game back of McKinney North for the final playoff spot.

District 7-5A (I)

What: Sherman at Tyler

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMAD 102.5 FM