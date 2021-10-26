Cross-country Roundup — Whitesboro squads defend region cross-country titles again

Herald Democrat

The Bearcats dominated the boys race by taking four of the top seven places – paced by senior Jackson Hake, who was the individual champion in a time of 16:24.55.

Junior Taylor Gonzales was fourth in 16:54.31, junior Deacon Carey placed sixth with a time of 17:11.57 and senior Osvaldo Melchor, last year’s region champ, was seventh in 17:15.15.

Senior Adrian Landeros was 15th with a time of 18:04.65, senior Jesus Flores placed 26th in 18:40.12 and senior Clayton Knight was 93rd in 20:05.76.

Whitesboro earned 29 points, well ahead of Boyd at 84 points and Commerce with 90 points.

Pottsboro finished 21st in the standings. Senior Shane Branch led the Cardinals with a time of 18:56.45 to finish 39th.

Senior Keylan Minnis was 120th in 20:59.98, sophomore Cody Branch placed 164th in 23:13.07, senior Tim Martin was 168th in 23:58.61, freshman Jett Mackey was right behind in 24:02.33 and sophomore Lincoln Wilson was 171st in 24:29.29.

Gunter was 23rd in the standings. Freshman Raiden Windlow led the Tigers with a time of 20:48 to place 113th.

Freshman Brody McDonald was 130th in 21:24.31, junior Gray McDowell placed 148th in 22:17.05, sophomore Taylor Latham was 163rd with a time of 23:05.45 and freshman Diego Munoz was 173rd in 25:59.

Whitewright sophomore Zack Mortensen placed 50th with a time of 19:18.31.

Howe sophomore Jacob Campbell was 92nd with a time of 20:05.35.

Class 2A

In Grand Prairie, Tioga junior Lonnie Cooper and senior Chris Stanley qualified for the state cross-country meet with their top 25 finishes at the Class 2A Region II race at Lynn Creek Park.

Cooper led the Bulldogs with a time of 18:33.54 to place 14th while Stanley was 22nd with a time of 18:46.54. They both qualified as individuals and will compete in the 2A state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on November 6.

The Bulldogs finished eighth in the team standings with 211 points.

Senior Jakob Geletko was 44th with a time of 19:48.27, senior Carlos Vega had a time of 22:12.56 and was 72nd and Dallin Kearns was 111th in 27:54.71.

On the girls side, Tom Bean junior Maria Rubio was 53rd in a time of 13:58.81 as the Lady Tomcats were 14th in the team standings.

Freshman Reese Perkins was 75th in 14:21.78, freshman Estrella Rubio placed 89th in 14:36.44, freshman Raimee Perkins finished 132nd with a time of 16:00.94, freshman Skiler Kane was 133rd in 16:01.29, freshman Taya Ramey had a time of 16:04.96 to place 136th and freshman Taylor Vick was 170th in 18:29.71.