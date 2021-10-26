Week 9 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Heavner helped the Yellow Jackets move a step closer to a playoff spot with a 48-24 victory against Frisco Lebanon Trail in District 7-5A (II) action. Heavner completed 13-of-17 passes for a career-best 217 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. His second-to-last completion gave him the school record for career passing yards at 3,751 and counting.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright