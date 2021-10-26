Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean, Gunter finish undefeated district runs

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Emma Lowing had 10 kills and eight aces as Tom Bean defeated Dodd City, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, to finish off a second straight undefeated run through District 16-2A.

Tom Bean (30-4, 14-0) reached 30 wins in a season for the first time, did not drop a game across its district matches and has won 30 consecutive district contests dating back to 2019.

Laramie Worley totaled five kills, eight aces and six digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 20 assists to go with six aces and four kills, Hannah Kelly and Kailey Vick each put down five kills and Taylor Brown collected 12 digs for the Lady Tomcats, who have a first-round bye in the playoffs and will wait to see who they will face in the area round.

Tioga 3, Trenton 0

In Tioga, the fourth-place Lady Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 victory against Trenton in 16-2A action.

Tioga (14-19, 9-5) ended up earning the fourth seed for the playoffs after Wolfe City beat second-place Collinsville to break a third-place tie with the Lady Bulldogs. Tioga will open the playoffs against Rio Vista next week.

District 10-5A

Princeton 3, Sherman 1

In Princeton, the Sherman Lady Bearcats finished their season with a 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25 loss against Princeton.

Sherman (9-29, 2-12) finished seventh in the district standings.

Rachel Sadler had 10 kills for sixth-place Princeton (21-24, 3-11).

The Colony 3, Denison 0

In The Colony, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets finished their season with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 loss against The Colony.

The Colony, which went 8-6 in district play, clinched the fourth and final playoff spot with the victory and Prosper Rock Hill’s loss to Lovejoy.

Denison (7-31, 1-13) finished eighth in the district standings.

District 9-4A

Aubrey 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Aubrey, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers ended their season with a 28-26, 25-19, 25-19 against second-place Aubrey.

Aubrey (25-9, 9-3) locked up the second seed with the victory while Van Alstyne (21-17, 4-8) finished fifth in the district standings.

District 10-3A

Boyd 3, Whitesboro 0

In Boyd, the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats ended their season with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 loss against district champion Boyd.

Boyd (34-4, 14-0) enters the playoffs as the top seed while Whitesboro (15-23, 4-10) finished tied for sixth in the district standings.

Paradise 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the S&S Lady Rams ended their season with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 loss against second-place Paradise.

Paradise (31-8, 12-2) beat everyone in district play except for Boyd while S&S (20-15, 4-10) tied for sixth place a year after going winless in 10-3A and earning just one victory overall.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Bells 0

In Gunter, the Lady Tigers finished off a second straight undefeated district championship with a 25-3, 25-10, 25-10 victory against Bells.

Gunter (31-6, 14-0), which will open the playoffs next week against the fourth-place team in 12-3A, did not drop a game across its district matches and has won 35 consecutive district contests.

Bells (15-20, 4-10) finished seventh in the district standings.

Blue Ridge 3, Howe 0

In Blue Ridge, the Howe Lady Bulldogs ended their season with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-12 loss against second-place Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Blue Ridge (25-5, 11-3) earned the second seed for the playoffs with the victory while Howe went 1-13 in district play.