Storm volleyball loses in non-conference road match

Herald Democrat

COMMERCE — Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-12 loss at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Skylor Lewis and Caroline Griffith led the way with six kills each while Jadyn James added five kills, Ruthie Forson handed out 21 assists to go with seven digs, Grace Shehadeh collected 16 digs and McKenzie Turkoly finished with nine digs for Southeastern (7-14), which returns to Great American Conference action at Southern Nazarene on Thursday night.