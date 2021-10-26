Sherman golf squads win Bearcat Invitational; Denison's Uneo takes girls title

Herald Democrat

The Sherman boys and girls golf teams hosted and won the 2021 Bearcat Invitational at Stone Creek Golf Course while Denison’s Mai Uneo captured the individual girls title.

The Lady Bearcats had a combined score of 489 and were led by Mary Hamett, who shot a 111 and was fifth, and Marley Dunlap, who carded a 113 and tied for sixth. Aleena Marthinez (131), Kara Mathes (134) and Samantha Graham (142) rounded out Sherman’s effort.

Denison was the runner-up behind Ueno’s winning score of 93 while Faith Smith was third with a 105. Melissa’s Leslie Bauslaugh was the runner-up after carding a 100.

On the boys side, Sherman shot a combined 321 for first place ahead of McKinney North at 329 and Prosper Rock Hill’s No. 1 team at 340.

Everson McConnell led the Bearcats with a 77 and tied for third while Paxton Samuelson and Tanner Carter each shot 79 and tied for fifth, Seth Hinkley had an 86 and Cooper Morgan shot a 93.

Sherman’s No. 2 squad shot a combined 412 and was 12th. Drew Sandoval led the team with a 91, Stephen Marcilionis had a 97, Christian Bailey carded a 111, Cash Riley had a 113 and Taylor Haiden shot 120.

Denison finished 10th with a combined score of 393. Kylor Dusek led the Yellow Jackets with a 94, Adam Castelli shot a 96, Cooper Mackay carded a 100, Alex Mandeville had a 103 and Cole Koberowski shot a 109.

Rock Hill’s Ryan Shellberg won the individual title with a 72.