AC men's water polo takes third at Eastern Championships

Herald Democrat

NEW LONDON, Conn.— The Austin College men's water polo team earned third place at the Eastern Championships, defeating Penn State-Behrend, 20-6, before falling to Johns Hopkins, 18-8, in the semifinals, wrapping up with a win over Washington & Jefferson in the third-place game.

After a tightly contested opening quarter against PSB in which Austin College (6-8) took a 3-2 lead, the 'Roos exploded for eight unanswered goals in the second quarter to go into halftime leading 11-2. The teams were even at four goals apiece in the third to make it 15-6 heading into the final quarter, but Austin College scored the final five goals of the game to make it a 20-6 decision. Max Wade scored five goals to lead Austin College and Robert Griffin added four, while Nik Koelzer and Andrew Pope each chipped in a pair of tallies.

In the loss to Johns Hopkins, the 'Roos fell behind 3-1 after the first quarter, trailed 9-6 at halftime and were down 15-8 heading into the final frame. Will Koelzer scored twice to lead Austin College, with Nik Koelzer, Pope, Griffin, Wade, Cade Griffith, and Tobias Ward each finding the net once.

Austin College wrapped up the weekend with a 14-8 win over Washington & Jefferson, but the game was later determined to be a forfeit by Washington & Jefferson due to an ineligible player. Officially, the game is a 5-0 forfeit victory. Wade had scored four goals.

The ‘Roos will face Penn State-Behrend to open the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Friday in Palo Alto, Calif.