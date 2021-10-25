TCS volleyball beats Covenant Classical in district action

Herald Democrat

Claire Tarpley had 10 kills and seven digs as second-place Texoma Christian defeated third-place Covenant Classical, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, in TAPPS District 2-2A action.

T’a nne Boyd finished with 10 kills, sox digs and five blocks, Grace Gross added seven kills and five digs, Paige Miller totaled six kills and seven digs and Annika Hogan collected 28 assists for Texoma Christian (12-7, 5-2), which guaranteed no worse than the second seed for the playoffs.

The Lady Eagles play at Weatherford Christian on Thursday and can earn a share of the district title and the top seed with a victory in the regular-season finale. Weatherford Christian would clinch both with a victory.