College Roundup — Rose leads Storm to 8th at GAC Cross-Country meet

SEARCY, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State's Megan Rose ran a personal best in leading the Storm to an eighth-place finish at the Great American Conference Cross Country Championships.

Rose posted a time of 19:36.8 in the 5K race which was good to place 33rd.

Rachel Wynn was next with a time of 20:07.5 to finish 52nd, Ashley Martinez-Medina turned in a time of 20:38.6 to finish 66th, Bailey Pritchett was at 21:24.1 to finish 83rd, Madelyn Coffey followed in 21:56.5 to place 90th and Amanda Rodriguez had a time of 22:22.4 to finish 103rd.

Southeastern earned 260 points to finish ahead of Southern Nazarene in ninth and Henderson State in 10th. Oklahoma Baptist took home the GAC title.

Southeastern volleyball swept

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Skylor Lewis had 13 kills and 11 digs for Southeastern Oklahoma State but Arkansas Tech swept the Storm, 25-14, 28-26, 25-22, in Great American Conference play.

Ruthie Forson added eight kills, 21 assists, six digs and three blocks, Mya Afflerbach put down five kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 18 digs and Caroline Griffith and Jadyn James each finished with three blocks for Southeastern (7-13, 4-7).

The Storm also suffered a 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 loss at Harding. Lewis led the way with nine kills, Forson totaled six kills, 16 assists and 15 digs, Shehadeh collected 17 digs and Micah Stiggers had nine digs.