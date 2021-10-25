Austin College volleyball earns sweep against Arlington Baptist

Herald Democrat

The Austin College volleyball team had to battle but earned a sweep of Arlington Baptist, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22, in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Riley Abernethy had 13 kills to lead Austin College (19-8), chipping in eight digs and three blocks while Jazmyn Kizziar had six kills and Mari Prazak paced the 'Roos with 17 digs.

Brianne Tseng led Austin College, which returns to Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Texas Lutheran, with 16 assists, Brooklyn Talley had 11 assists, Mattie Duncan totaled six blocks and and Brianna Barch chipped in five blocks.