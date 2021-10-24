Southeastern's rally comes up short in OT

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Deundre Wheeler's four-touchdown night was not enough to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State as the Storm came up short against Oklahoma Baptist, 43-37, in overtime in Great American Conference play,

The Storm (6-2, 6-2), playing their first overtime game in three years, outgained OBU (5-3, 5-3) by nearly 100 yards but suffered from a pair of turnovers, the first a misplayed kickoff return which the Bison recovered deep in Southeastern territory and the second a fumble also in the Storm’s end of the field.

Southeastern, which hosts Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, finished with 468 total yards, picking up 152 on the ground and adding 335 yards through the air. Daulton Hatley turned in his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season, completing 38-of-50 for a season-high in yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Katrell Blakely hauled in 14 receptions for 101 yards while Duce Pittman snagged six catches for 47 yards and Hunter Hawthorne added five grabs for 56 yards.

Jacob Reyes hauled in one of the TD passes and Wheeler pulled down a two-yard TD reception to go with his eight carries for 45 yards and three touchdowns. C.J. Shavers led the way with 74 yards on 12 carries.

The Storm faced an uphill climb, trailing 37-24 with 9:24 to play after Oklahoma Baptist capped a drive with a Preston Haire-to-Keilahn Harris 25-yard TD toss.

Southeastern took its ensuing drive 75 yards in 10 plays and Wheeler had a five-yard touchdown run, closing the gap to 37-30 with 4:58 to play.

The Bison moved the ball 32 yards before the Storm forced a punt and Southeastern took over at its one-yard line with 1:32 to play.

Three straight completions helped get things going and two plays later Hawthorne’s 14-yard reception put Southeastern past midfield. Blakely had a 25-yard catch to the OBU 14-yard line with two seconds left and then a pass interference penalty on the next snap led to an untimed down at the two-yard line.

Hatley rolled right and threw to the back of the end zone with Wheeler coming up with the deflected pass for the game-tying score.

Southeastern was unable to get points to start overtime, missing a field goal and Tyler Stuever had a six-yard TD run that gave the Bison the victory.